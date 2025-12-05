Increased entries to teacher training should be source of pride, but government must not forget communities where recovery won't yet be felt

This year’s initial teacher training census has turned a corner, with a double-digit percentage rise in those entering the profession and encouraging growth even in subjects long considered the hardest to staff.

The number of new teachers joining the profession has risen by 11 per cent. Postgraduate STEM trainees are up by a fifth, and computing has seen the biggest jump of all STEM subjects, with entrants up 44 per cent.

Physics also stands out. After years of severe shortages, recruitment has surged by 36 per cent compared to last year.

The profile of new entrants is shifting too. Ethnic diversity has improved and numbers are rising regionally – with the largest rises in the north west (16 per cent) and north east (15 per cent).

Taken together, these figures show encouraging progress. However, the headline numbers mask ongoing challenges – particularly in schools serving the most disadvantaged communities, where recruitment gaps persist.

The rise of AI

To maintain this positive trajectory, we must ensure that the schools most in need are not left behind.

Candidate behaviour is changing. AI tools have made applications easier to write and automation is replacing roles elsewhere – prompting more people to consider teaching, a profession AI cannot replicate.

The trend is clear in our own numbers, with applications to Teach First growing by 25 per cent compared to last year.

Providers across the sector are grappling with the challenge of separating volume from genuine potential.

Spotting talent and potential is always essential in teacher recruitment, but it matters even more when those trainees start their careers in some of the most disadvantaged and challenging schools in the country.

We have responded by placing a greater focus on quality – tightening early screening, increasing time spent with candidates in person to understand their leadership qualities and placing more weight on candidate long-term potential.

Diversity must remain a core strength

The aim is simple: to make sure higher application numbers translate into higher quality teachers, not just more of them.

As a result, proportionally fewer candidates are making it though our screening and receiving offers. Even so – with overall applications so high, final numbers are up, giving us our largest cohort since 2021 – with 1,434 trainees this year.

Academic strength is rising too, with trainees holding firsts and those joining us from Russell Group universities slightly up on last year.

Within a growing volume of applications, it’s critical social and ethnic diversity also remains a core strength.

Among this year’s cohort 27 per cent grew up eligible for free school meals and 38 per cent are from ethnic minority backgrounds.

When we look for the right things – purpose, resilience and subject expertise, alongside a cohort that reflects the communities we serve – diversity and quality never compete, but strengthen each other.

Fewer schools can take trainees

However, placement has been a significant challenge across the sector.

Continually squeezed school budgets have meant fewer schools in poorer communities can take on trainees, despite real need.

Meeting that challenge requires rethinking how the system supports schools, not just how many candidates we attract.

We’ve started to shift our model, working with schools in the highest priority areas earlier in the recruitment cycle to understand their specific needs.

This allows us to strengthen the pipeline that serves them specifically much earlier in the year to ensure we are recruiting for what is needed.

All those working in teacher recruitment should be hugely proud this year, but as national improvements emerge, we cannot forget the communities where this recovery will not yet be felt.

That’s why we need expanded pay premiums from the government for shortage subjects in poorer areas to make working in these communities more attractive for talented individuals who want to make a difference.

Across the country, people have the passion and potential to transform lives in the schools that need them most. This year’s census shows what is possible.

The task now is to turn that possibility into action, to ensure every child in every community benefits from the teachers who can make the biggest difference.