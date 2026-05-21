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22 May 2026

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Council wants ‘safety valve’ cash back in DfE deficit write-off

North Tyneside claims the fact it paid into the previous saving scheme makes it 'disadvantaged'

Ruth Lucas

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A cash-strapped council has warned it will be “disadvantaged” if the government’s SEND deficits write-off grant does not reimburse its contributions to the controversial “safety valve” programme.

Ministers are offering town halls a high needs stability grant, which will wipe out 90 per cent of SEND deficits accrued as of the end of March. In return, councils will need to take steps to implement the government’s SEND reforms.

The previous government’s safety valve (SV) scheme, which saw deficit-riddled councils handed extra government funding in exchange for measures to reduce costs, came to an end in March.

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