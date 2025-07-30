Taskforce launched to reform ‘broken’ SEND system

Former ASCL general secretary Geoff Barton will chair the panel, with recommendations expected by mid-autumn

A taskforce of experts in education, health and local government is being launched to make recommendations on how to reform the “broken” SEND system.

The IPPR’s independent inclusion taskforce, chaired by former ASCL general secretary Geoff Barton, will make recommendations on how to improve SEND provision in schools in the autumn.

One in five children are now identified as having special educational needs, equivalent to six children in every classroom.

It comes ahead of a government white paper, expected in the autumn, that will set out ministers’ reform proposals.

The government has remained tight-lipped about what reforms could look like and refused to rule out scrapping education and health care plans earlier this month. Charities have warned the idea of scrapping plans “will terrify families”.

Members of IPPR’s expert panel are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

‘Fresh thinking and clear focus’

Barton served as ASCL’s general secretary for seven years. Before this he was a head of a Suffolk comprehensive school for 15 years.

Most recently he chaired the independent commission for oracy in education, designed to promote speaking skills alongside reading, writing and arithmetic as ‘the fourth R’.

Geoff Barton

Barton said “too many families face a daily struggle to get the right support for their children. This taskforce will bring fresh thinking and a clear focus on delivering the change that’s urgently needed to make our education system work for every child.

“After 15 years leading a state school and then a national education union, I know how complex and challenging the SEND system can be – for families, for schools, and most of all for children it is supposed to be getting support.

“I am proud to chair this task force to help shape a system that works for every child, and to ensure no one is left behind.”