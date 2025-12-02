Home All news
Spending watchdog defends SEND budget forecast

OBR official says it was 'reasonable' to illustrate the potential impact on the schools budget

OBR official says it was 'reasonable' to illustrate the potential impact on the schools budget

2 Dec 2025, 13:34

The spending watchdog has defended its “reasonable” decision to forecast the impact of a £6 billion SEND funding shortfall on the schools budget following a backlash from ministers.

The government announced at the budget last week that from 2028, SEND cost pressures will sit on its books, rather than those of councils.

Analysis by the Office for Budgetary Responsibility released alongside the budget said the decision could cost the government £6.3 billion in 2028-29, with “no savings” currently identified to offset it.

But a row emerged over its analysis on the potential impact. The organisation originally reported that funding the £6.3 billion entirely from the schools budget would see mainstream per-pupil funding cut by 1.7 per cent.

It later issued a correction – revising the figure up to 4.9 per cent. However, as the Institute for Fiscal Studies has pointed out, £6.3 billion actually represents around 11 per cent of the proposed mainstream schools budget for 2028-29.

The Department for Education said the OBR’s projections for the schools budget were “fundamentally wrong”, and said its analysis did not “account for the detail” of its planned SEND reforms – which are delayed and due to be announced in January.

The DfE also said funding would not come from the core schools budget and it will be absorbed by the overall government budget.

‘The government has not announced its plan’

At a meeting of the Parliamentary Treasury committee today, Chris Coghlan, Liberal Democrat MP for Dorking and Horley, asked whether OBR officials agreed with the DfE.

Tom Josephs, a member of the OBR committee, said they had to base their forecasts on announced government policy.

“The government has not announced a plan for reforming SEND at the current time. Their intention is to do that I understand in the new year, but there were no details that would’ve allowed us to score anything in this report.

“They did not set out how [the £6 billion] would be funded and that is in a year when there are other significant pressures on the existing spending review envelope, including from inflation, but also other areas of spending pressure.

“And it’s also a year where the government has actually decided to try and reduce overall spending a bit compared to the past.”

Josephs added that the OBR had a legal duty to set out risks to the fiscal forecast.

“The government had not told us in that year how they were going to fund this, where any offsetting savings came from, and therefore in order to illustrate the scale of risk and pressure this created we illustrated the implications for mainstream school spending if – and there is an if there – it was all in the DfE budget.”

He added that the government “just told us it would be absorbed within overall government spending, it didn’t tell us how it would fund it. So what we did was provide an illustration of the risk and pressures.

“We have to illustrate risks so we chose to do it, which I think is reasonable, by illustrating the impact that would have on the schools budget.”

Education secretary Bridget Phillipson told the Commons yesterday that the shortfall was a “matter for the next spending review”, due to be held in 2027.

 

