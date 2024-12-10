Home Opinion
Opinion: Solutions

Solutions: The power of systematically closing knowledge gaps

Gaps in knowledge can arise from attendance issues but quickly become their cause. Here’s how we’ve made closing them a top priority

Gaps in knowledge can arise from attendance issues but quickly become their cause. Here’s how we’ve made closing them a top priority

Jeremy Spencer

CEO, The Halliard Trust

10 Dec 2024, 5:00

facebook linkedin
See discussion

Instinctively, we understand that knowledge gaps can be hugely detrimental for learners. They can trigger cumulative dysfluency, attendance and wellbeing issues and lifelong under-achievement. But preventing them from arising – and closing them when they do – is less instinctive. 

With attendance at a low nationally and a youth mental health crisis, this matters a great deal. Knowledge gaps can grow to the point where a child completely gives up on learning. Poor attendance may cause them to arise, but they can soon become causes of poor attendance and even school refusal in their own right. 

I think of it as a Jenga tower. If too many pieces are missing, the whole edifice collapses. Our job as educators is to check that every level is full and secure before new knowledge is layered on. 

As a trust, we have put that checking front and centre of the support we offer. Here’s how. 

Total recall 

We’ve fully embraced Kirschner, Sweller and Clark dictum that ‘if nothing has changed in long-term memory, nothing has been learned’. So we encourage our staff to keep checking that knowledge they’ve taught weeks, months and even years ago has been remembered.  

A key challenge was the sheer weight of curriculum and its attendant risk of knowledge overload. Our teachers were struggling to be clear about what to prioritise, and this was sometimes leading to activity for its own sake. 

Staff have filleted the curriculum down to focus on key knowledge required to understand future learning and concepts within a subject, and key knowledge required to learn in other subjects.

Check point 

Based on these streamlined curriculums, we then worked with school and subject leaders to draw on research findings and construct an assessment framework based on pupils knowing, remembering and applying more knowledge.  

In our primary schools in particular, assessment often lacked regularity and cohesion. There was little evidence of the criteria schools were assessing against, and little to no information about foundation subjects was being sent to secondary schools.  

So we introduced a simple scale that class teachers could use to check and report on where individual and class-wide knowledge gaps might be.  

For example, a teacher might want to check in January that the knowledge they taught in November is still accessible to their pupils. Our simple 1-4 scale for recording enables teachers to check which knowledge has stuck and what needs revisiting in a formative way. 

As above, so below 

It’s not just pupils who can have gaps in their knowledge. It can happen to teachers too, especially those who are expected to keep abreast of multiple subjects. So the trust also gives teachers the opportunity to grade their own knowledge and confidence in each subject/topic. 

When gaps are flagged up, leaders and the trust’s school improvement directorate put in support through professional development activities.  

Importantly, this self-assessment mechanism is by no means a ‘big stick’; it’s simply for internal use to help teachers to further improve. 

The big picture 

Introducing a robust assessment framework carries the risk of additional staff workload. We’ve mitigated that by limiting summative data collection to two data drops per year. As an added benefit, the collated information flows straight through into pupil reports, thus actually saving time. 

It’s what we can do with that data that really counts. Our trust’s data expert, Becky Hill, skilfully collates it and our Power BI dashboards allow us to look at individuals or class groups. Heads and subject leaders can look across the school and we can see whole-trust data by subject.

All of this allows us to spot and tackle trends for individuals and groups, including disadvantaged children, pupils with SEND, or pupils with English as a second language. 

This is an iterative process, and so far it has been better adopted by our primary schools. But  we know that our secondaries are already seeing the benefits of the richer information they receive from our primaries. 

That’s a good sign that the base of our Jenga tower is stable. So we continue to build. 

Latest education roles from

Careers and Enterprise Officer

Careers and Enterprise Officer

York College

View job
Curriculum Support Mentor – Fixed Term Contract

Curriculum Support Mentor – Fixed Term Contract

Wakefield College

View job
Security Supervisor

Security Supervisor

Wakefield College

View job
Inclusion Practitioner

Inclusion Practitioner

Selby College

View job
Cover Supervisor

Cover Supervisor

Halesowen College

View job
Casual Learning Support Assistant

Casual Learning Support Assistant

Halesowen College

View job

Sponsored posts

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Text-based programming tools for young learners

The Raspberry Pi Foundation’s Code Editor helps make learning text-based programming simple for children aged 9 and up. Learn...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

IncludEd 2025 is coming…5 whole school inclusion insights you need

We’ve all been there.  You’ve cleared a whole day and then trekked for hours to be at an education...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

The impact of vocational education at KS4 and beyond 

Everyone reading this article of Schools Week shares a common purpose: we all want to create the brightest possible...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Food for Thought: How schools can encourage the next generation to make better food choices

With schools facing a number of challenges, including budget constraints and staff shortages, Marnie George, Senior Nutritionist at Chartwells,...

SWAdvertorial

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *