With the right guidance and recourse to best practice, flexible working as a day-one right could make teaching a more attractive and sustainable career

Labour’s employment rights bill has been welcomed in many quarters. For schools, however, there is considerable uncertainty about how new requirements could be feasibly implemented, particularly changes around the day-one right to request flexible working.

Most schools I speak to in my capacity as a recruitment partner are looking for advice on how to make flexible working viable. Headteachers know offering flexible hours could be helpful in attracting people to the profession and retaining them, but it’s the how that is causing the most concern.

First, there are the practicalities of timetabling and ensuring all classroom hours are covered. Continuity of teaching is an important concern, as schools don’t want to disrupt students’ learning.

This will certainly require some compromise, for example if everyone is looking for the same flexi-working pattern to fit around childcare.

Teacher workload is also a huge concern, and something that’s been highlighted by the DfE as an area where improvements are required. Is it possible for a teacher to do their job in fewer hours? How will it impact the workload on those still working full-time hours?

With the right to switch off also a possibility in the future, the conditions may be set for workers’ rights which are at odds with the reality of teaching.

While there is natural apprehension about flexible working, we work with some schools who have already found creative and successful solutions.

Tracy Prickett, headteacher at Howe Dell Primary School in Hatfield, believes the marginal extra cost of flexible working is worth it to keep great people working, particularly those returning from maternity leave.

Her advice is to model from the top, so her SLT work from home when undertaking professional reading or strategic projects and the teaching team are encouraged to do the same.

This is a good example of how flexible working can apply to where you work. For example, giving teachers the option of home-working for planning, preparation and assessment (PPA) time or online training is a small compromise which goes a long way.

The sector will make it work, as it always does

Managing multiple flexible working requests is the “tricky bit”, according to David Sansom, headteacher at River Bank Primary in Luton, who has 11 out of 41 teachers working flexibly.

Generally it works out, although it’s in the “lap of the Gods” as to whether requested patterns align. He advises some give and take as ultimately, he can’t agree applications which compromise the educational offer for the children.

Being open with staff about the decision-making process is an effective way to work through options and find the best solution together.

Katherine Martindill, headteacher at Templewood Primary School in Welwyn Garden City, highlights the importance of winning over parents.

The current structure of the primary education system prioritises consistent learning and physical presence as a measure of commitment and quality. Accordingly, parents have engrained expectations and concerns that job-sharing might affect their child’s learning experience.

To change perceptions, Martindill prioritises transparent communication but also flexibility with families. For example, fixed penalty notices are not issued for term-time holidays, as (while not encouraging it) she appreciates the benefits of family opportunities for teachers and students alike.

These schools all offer a variety of flexible working opportunities. Wellbeing days, paid time off for appointments or to go to their own children’s first day or sports day all allow for greater work/life balance without the need for reduced hours.

To support these initiatives, in-school time is maximised. Staff meetings are often limited to CPD sessions only and planning is collaborative to reduce workload.

If new flexible working rights are passed, the education sector will make it work, as it always does. However, this will require careful consideration and consultation about how to implement it in individual schools.

Best practice needs to be shared, along with proper support, guidance and tools, to help schools offer flexible working opportunities that benefit employers and employees, but most importantly, the children and young people they are educating.