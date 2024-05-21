As the backbone of a school or MAT’s operations and communications, modern Management Information System (MIS) infrastructure is continuing to evolve and improve. One technology in particular is becoming a transformative force for school MIS, and that’s artificial intelligence (AI).

Some schools are already using the power of AI to enhance their MIS, reduce repetitive tasks and make use of the vast amount of data in the system to the benefit of staff, students, parents and guardians. Here are five ways schools can use AI in their MIS to get the most out of the evolving technology.

Automate admin

Freeing up time for administrative staff means they can focus on more urgent and complex tasks. AI-powered automation can streamline routine administrative processes, such as attendance tracking. Some schools are already experimenting by creating things like individual reports on students’ behaviour or attendance, using AI to pull all of the data from their MIS.

Utilise chatbots and virtual assistance

AI-powered virtual assistants or chatbots can be implemented within an MIS to handle further routine administrative tasks, such as scheduling appointments, answering FAQs or managing paperwork.

Chatbots can operate around the clock, providing support and information to users at any time. They can also assist in data management tasks within the MIS, such as updating information in the system, helping to ensure data accuracy and integrity.

Streamline stakeholder engagement

An MIS is designed to enhance communication between different stakeholders in the educational ecosystem. A virtual assistant can further streamline communication between stakeholders by providing instant access to information and resources.

The virtual assistant can integrate with existing communication and collaboration tools such as email, messaging platforms and calendars, allowing the right stakeholder groups to access the correct information – seamlessly and from their preferred platforms.

Communicate more inclusively

AI can automate personalised communication to parents/guardians using the data pulled from the MIS. This means schools and MATs can tailor the tone and formality to align with their desired communication style and ethos.

Some MIS can even live-translate data within communications. For example, a non-English speaking parent/guardian can receive messages translated into their native language, and their responses can be sent back in English.

Integrate adaptive learning platforms

Integrating AI-driven adaptive learning platforms within the MIS can deliver personalised learning experiences for students, customising learning pathways and content based on individual student needs identified through data analysis captured in the MIS. These customised tools can be shared across a department, school or MAT network to increase consistency and efficiency.

Support at every stage of the journey

The capabilities of AI are vast and evolving. A key barrier to engagement is fear of making mistakes in what is a high-stakes environment with deep ethical considerations around data.

What schools and MATs must remember is that they are not alone on their journey of discovery and that support is out there. AI support will introduce participants to the tools and technologies commonly used in MIS such as machine learning algorithms, predictive analytics software, natural language processing tools and chatbots. It can also provide hands-on experience with these tools through interactive workshops and simulations.

It can also help to foster a culture of continuous learning and collaboration among educators and administrators. Educating participants about the ethical considerations surrounding AI, including issues related to privacy, bias and transparency. The right support will encompass a range of topics to ensure educators and administrators have the knowledge and skills necessary to effectively leverage AI tools and technologies.

The roadmap for AI in schools remains unclear, but the future looks very bright for its potential in MIS. Ultimately, its success will depend on how effectively it is implemented, integrated, and embraced by the sector.