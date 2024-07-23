Home Opinion
Solutions

Six do’s and don’ts to support autistic children with friendships

To mark Friendship Day, here are some tips to support young people with autism to build meaningful social connections

To mark Friendship Day, here are some tips to support young people with autism to build meaningful social connections

Jo Galloway

Director of education, Liberty Academy Trust

23 Jul 2024, 5:00

facebook linkedin
See discussion
A study will look at the Covid legacy for Year 11 pupils.

With the long summer holidays now underway, children and young people will be looking forward to weeks of playing with their friends. Among them are more than 132,000 autistic children in England with an EHC plan, for whom friendships are valued but sometimes trickier to nurture.

Here are some tips about how to support autistic children and young people to foster positive friendships.

Don’t believe the myths

Too often, we hear that autistic people are loners who don’t value friendships. Humans are generally sociable beings and appreciate bonding with others. That goes for autistic children too, but some may sometimes become socially isolated because of poor understanding and support.

Because of this, autistic children may lack the confidence, experience and skills to make connections. That doesn’t mean they don’t want to or can’t. However, like all children, autistic people have preferences and want to have choice; they won’t like everyone, and nor should they be expected to!

Start a virtuous cycle

Start from a place of believing all children should be included and that friendship and social connection are important for all children. Good friendships develop a sense of belonging and of being valued by people other than their family.

In turn, this builds confidence, security and comfort. These are just as important for autistic people as for anyone else – and they are crucial to developing the ability to start and build friendships more independently.

Build confidence in social interaction

Create situations where children can be successful. Give simple tips such as how to start talking to people, or set a shared task where each child has a role and understands its part in the activity. (Don’t forget to build in space to allow them to engage in the way they want.)

Role plays in which children either participate or observe can be useful approaches to become comfortable with different situations and practice how to respond.

Find and build shared interests

This will show that you value their passions and create opportunities for them to show their interest in others’. Ask questions, encourage them to show you how things work, play at their pace and level, and do not get frustrated if they don’t follow a pattern or rules.

Consider the needs of the child and, where important, avoid over-stimulation or find opportunities for children to self-regulate in a way that works for them.

Don’t overly focus on social norms

Accept different styles of communication and prioritise connection instead. Encourage empathy and engagement, but don’t become despondent if these don’t come quickly or manifest themselves in a way you recognise.

Teach what a good friend is (and isn’t)

Autistic children and young people may take comments and actions literally. As a result, they can be easily hurt. Conversely, they may struggle to spot teasing, misread sarcasm or not notice when someone is being unkind. This is of particular importance when so much play is done online.

Social stories or comic strip conversations (where different scenarios are presented in writing or pictorially), can be a great way to increase an autistic child’s awareness and help them avoid pitfalls.

Like their peers, autistic children and young people desire and need good friendships to build the kind of overall positive quality of life to which we all aspire. With the right help and structure, these can be accessible.

Support can be simple and straightforward, meaning this Friendship Day can be one every child can enjoy.

Latest education roles from

Senior Delivery Manager (Secondary English)

Senior Delivery Manager (Secondary English)

Ark

View job
Receptionist and Admin Assistant

Receptionist and Admin Assistant

Ark Priory Primary Academy

View job
Work Placement Officer

Work Placement Officer

Barnsley College

View job
Accountancy & Finance Trainer

Accountancy & Finance Trainer

Barnsley College

View job
Course Leader – Construction and the Built Environment

Course Leader – Construction and the Built Environment

Barnsley College

View job
Student Community Officer

Student Community Officer

Kingston College

View job

Sponsored posts

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Navigating NPQ Funding Cuts: Discover Leader Apprenticeships with NPQs

Recent cuts to NPQ funding, as reported by Schools Week, mean 14,000 schools previously eligible for scholarships now face...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

How do you tackle the MIS dilemma?

With good planning, attention to detail, and clear communication, switching MIS can be a smooth and straightforward process, but...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

How can we prepare learners for their future in an ever-changing world?

By focusing their curriculums on transferable skills, digital skills, and sustainability, schools and colleges can be confident that learners...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Inspiring Education Leaders for 10 Years

The 10th Inspiring Leadership Conference is to be held on 13 and 14 June 2024 at the ICC in...

SWAdvertorial

More from this theme

Solutions

Academy trusts: From growing pains to gains

As more leaders consider growth, what do we know about how to do this well?

Jack Dyson

Solutions

Can the new teaching apprenticeship solve recruitment woes?

New route for those without an existing degree will be introduced next year

Freddie Whittaker

Solutions

How schools with the poorest intakes boosted progress

Heads explain how they improved behaviour, changed leadership and reached outside of the school gates to boost results

Samantha Booth

Solutions
Long read

School funding: Can a ‘magic formula’ cut spend but not standards?

Integrated curriculum financial planning has been around for years, but the government has increasingly seized on its benefits

John Dickens

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *