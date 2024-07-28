Affecting nearly two million children, it's crucial teachers can spot speech, language and communication needs early to support pupils to thrive

Identifying speech, language and communication needs (SLCN) in a busy classroom environment can be challenging, particularly if students’ needs are hidden or perceived as behavioural difficulties.

However, these needs are experienced by 1.9 million children and young people in the UK, and early identification is key to reducing the impact on their ability to learn and make friends.

To help with this, here are seven signs to help you identify any struggling learners with SLCN to improve their wellbeing and academic progress.

Following instructions

Many students struggle with classroom instructions, which can often look like non-compliance. A child or young person can become very adept at masking their difficulty by following others.

Create a communication-friendly environment by breaking instructions down into smaller chunks and saying them in the order you want them carried out.

Spoken words disappear, but visuals such as task plans, visual timetables or ‘now and next’ boards can be referred back to easily. Help model a safe space where students can easily ask for clarification and support.

Putting words together

Some students struggle to structure sentences and/or narratives.

Look out for those who need help answering open-ended questions, rely on being asked yes/no questions or ‘talk around the houses’ saying lots but in a confusing sequence or missing key information. An expressive language difficulty may be preventing them from giving an accurate account of events.

Use visuals like who/what/when/where narrative frameworks, and repeat sentences back so the child has the opportunity to hear a correct model. The most important thing is to give extra time for the child or young person to express themselves.

Vocabulary

A student might use generalised vocabulary (‘I’m doing cakes’), or make semantic (meaning) and/or phonological (sound) errors in their talking. They might struggle to store and recall more technical topic vocabulary or abstract concepts.

To support this, create a word wall or topic dictionary for new words and ensure students can use them in sentences. Word maps are a great way to explore meanings and sound qualities. And repeat, repeat, repeat!

Play

Play underpins speech, language and communication development and evolves throughout childhood. Explore when a child isn’t meeting milestones, e.g. younger children struggling with pretend play, or older children having difficulties negotiating the rules of a game or group dynamics.

For younger children, try developing a creative plot with toys they’re interested in. Older children might benefit from you modelling and navigating the rules to support them.

Always consider neurodiversity! Neurodivergent students might explore toys and engage in games differently and it’s important to honour this.

Making friends

Forming and keeping friendships is very rewarding and plays a big part of school life. When wondering if a student is struggling to make friends, first consider whether having friends is important to them. If so, explore what they consider friendship to be.

Set up buddy systems and support playground games or breaktime activities. Having a mixture of break/lunchtime clubs where children with similar interests can meet can help less confident individuals grow friendships.

Displaying distressed behaviours

Struggling to understand others and express yourself can be hugely frustrating and emotionally overwhelming. Often, behaviours educators perceive as ‘challenging’ result from unseen or unmet needs.

In heightened moments, reduce your language and try modelling behaviours you want to see, e.g. calm voice and open, non-threatening body language.

Problem-solving is unlikely to be successful while a child is dysregulated, and further demands when they’re already maxed out may just exacerbate the situation.

Withdrawing

Some students might withdraw and become quieter if they are struggling to access the content they are being taught. While the underlying cause might mirror the previous point, the behavioural response varies.

Check in with these students. Does their written work show their understanding? Are they more confident sharing their learning with a peer?

Explore whether additional psychological needs might be impacting them. For example, withdrawal could be a sign of selective mutism or anxiety.

With calls for all teachers to be trained in special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) amid ongoing delays in diagnosis and funding for support, understanding SLCN is a ihgh-impact way teachers can make a real difference for a large number of pupils in their classrooms today.