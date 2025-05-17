Home All news
Civil service

Senior civil servants ‘don’t know very much about education’

Academy chief and ex-senior DfE official says moving between departments 'erodes' capacity

Academy chief and ex-senior DfE official says moving between departments 'erodes' capacity

17 May 2025, 5:00

More from this author

facebook linkedin
See discussion
edtech demonstrator

Officials moving between government departments has “eroded” capacity in the civil service, the head of England’s largest academy trust has warned.

Sir Jon Coles, the chief executive of United Learning, told the Schools and Academies Show that senior civil servants at the DfE “just don’t know very much about education”.

Coles, a former director-general for schools at the department, said: “There’s an issue with DfE capability, which is not political [but] about the civil service”.

He said he remembered a time when “the school people…spent their entire lives working on something about education – they built a career around that and they had real depths of expertise”.

But a new trend of “moving around between departments” had become “valued in the civil service”.

“So you’ve got a lot of very senior people in the department who are just as bright, just as capable, just as well-motivated as anybody ever has been…[but] just don’t know very much about education.

“The civil service’s ability to identify serious problems, work out what the policy solutions are, propose them, and be proactive has disappeared.”

Latest education roles from

IT Technician

IT Technician

Harris Academy Morden

View job
Teacher of Geography

Teacher of Geography

Harris Academy Orpington

View job
Lecturer/Assessor in Electrical

Lecturer/Assessor in Electrical

South Gloucestershire and Stroud College

View job
Director of Management Information Systems (MIS)

Director of Management Information Systems (MIS)

South Gloucestershire and Stroud College

View job
Exams Assistant

Exams Assistant

Richmond and Hillcroft Adult & Community College

View job
Lecturer Electrical Installation

Lecturer Electrical Installation

Solihull College and University Centre

View job

Sponsored posts

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Safe to speak, ready to act: SaferSpace tackles harassment, misconduct and safeguarding concerns in schools 

In today’s education climate, where safeguarding, wellbeing and staff retention are under increasing scrutiny, the message is clear: schools...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Beyond exams: why ASDAN’s refreshed qualifications are key to real-world learner success

In today’s outcome-driven education landscape, it’s easy to overlook the quieter, yet equally vital, qualities that help learners truly...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Turbo boost your pupil outcomes with Teach First

Finding new teaching talent for your school can be time consuming and costly. Especially when you want to be...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Inspiring Leadership Conference 2025: Invaluable Insights, Professional Learning Opportunities & A Supportive Community

This June, the Inspiring Leadership Conference enters its eleventh year and to mark the occasion the conference not only...

SWAdvertorial

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *