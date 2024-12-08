Home Opinion
Opinion: Academy trusts

Schools in merging trusts should give parents an out

Conditions could lead to a phase of increased trust mergers and acquisitions. Schools should have a say on changing deals

Conditions could lead to a phase of increased trust mergers and acquisitions. Schools should have a say on changing deals

Joe Hallgarten

Education consultant and primary teacher, Tower Hamlets

8 Dec 2024, 5:00

facebook linkedin
See discussion

In my lovely little maintained school, the big question on everyone’s minds is whether to have our Christmas dinner in Bethnal Green or Woodford. I am not party to SLT or governance discussions, but my sense is that whether we should  join a trust has never been further from anyone’s thoughts.

Since the election, cutting Tory projects like the National Tutoring Programme and the National Citizens Service has given Labour’s education team chances to bare its more ruthless teeth.

Amid the various smoke signals about school structures, it is clear that ministers are pausing to ask serious questions around the efficacy and efficiency of the current system. Fifteen anarchic years of academisation bribery, blackmail and hyperbole appear to be over.

Regional improvement teams are being repurposed away from the civil service-anomalous tasks of marketing and cajoling schools into joining MATs. Academy conversion and trust capacity grants are being scrapped. And the government has said it is ‘open’ to the idea of councils setting up new schools and academies returning to maintained status.

Meanwhile, yet another set of exam results have shown that joining a MAT or becoming an academy is no silver bullet for improvement. 

Academies and MATs are hardly waning; too many are vital, effective parts of our school system, and their collective voice is still loud and strong. But it may be time for maintained schools to wax a little.

The  creation of a Maintained Schools Collective is perfectly timed to ensure these schools can have a voice at policy tables. These schools can show how, with autonomy, they can also innovate with impact, and that there are other ways to improve your school and support others to improve beyond being part of a so-called ‘strong’ MAT. 

In 2022, when full academisation was (yet again) being proposed, I wrote that the political impulse to ‘tidy up’ our diverse system was misguided. It seems Labour have come to the same conclusion.

The obvious corollary is to accept the challenge that actually presents: “to make the most of the patchwork of schools, groups and other improvement providers so that no school is left behind, informed by academy-agnostic evidence”.

One option could be a parental referendum

But another challenge arises out of this new policy space. The combination of a decline in the rate of schools interested in converting, a busted inspection system with reduced legitimacy to compel academisation, and some serious value-for-money questions about trust-level spending could lead to a phase of increased trust mergers and acquisitions.

This may seem rational at trust level, but at school level it is problematic. It’s a bit like when a small business is sold to a slightly larger one, but then several acquisitions later it is now part of a massive company with an office half-way around the world.

Whatever the ‘deal’ was at the point of conversion might look very different when your MAT merges with another.

If Bridget Phillipson is as keen as she seems on opening the way for schools to return to council oversight, the government should get ahead of this.

And the solution is a simple one: at the point of merger, any school in either trust should be offered an ‘exit clause’ – the right to join a different trust, become a stand-alone academy, or return to maintained status.

Yes, a school that has joined a MAT has ceased to exist as a legal entity. But there will be ways around this for a determined government. There always are. One option could be a parental referendum, reserving a right of veto if over, say, 75 per cent of parents oppose a merger.

This is not meant as a back-door attempt to end academisation or to return schools en masse to under-resourced council maintenance. A total turn away from the current mixed model would be a time-wasting error.

But a merger can trigger a moment for a trust to justify itself to a school community, and for that school community to reflect on what kind of company it wishes to keep.

Who knows? If schools like mine knew they couldn’t join one MAT only to be acquired by another, perhaps they might even think about taking the academy route.

Latest education roles from

Biology GCSE Tutor (Variable Hours)

Biology GCSE Tutor (Variable Hours)

Richmond and Hillcroft Adult & Community College

View job
Work Experience Support Assistant

Work Experience Support Assistant

Bournemouth and Poole College

View job
EHCP & SEND Administrator

EHCP & SEND Administrator

Bournemouth and Poole College

View job
Director of Governance

Director of Governance

Stanmore College

View job
Lecturer in Policing and Public Services

Lecturer in Policing and Public Services

West Suffolk College

View job
Part Time Variable Hours Tutor of Construction and the Built Environment

Part Time Variable Hours Tutor of Construction and the Built Environment

York College

View job

Sponsored posts

Sponsored post
Sponsored

The impact of vocational education at KS4 and beyond 

Everyone reading this article of Schools Week shares a common purpose: we all want to create the brightest possible...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Food for Thought: How schools can encourage the next generation to make better food choices

With schools facing a number of challenges, including budget constraints and staff shortages, Marnie George, Senior Nutritionist at Chartwells,...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

A celebration of education as Bett turns 40!

The world of education has transformed dramatically in the past 40 years, but one thing remains constant: the dedication...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Equipping TAs for the Rise in SEND: How Schools Can Benefit from the Specialist Teaching Assistant (STA) Apprenticeship

The Level 5 Specialist Teaching Assistant apprenticeship opens up a new government-funded career pathway for teaching assistants. Here’s how...

SWAdvertorial

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *