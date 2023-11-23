Ofsted has heralded a “sustainable improvements in education” in education but warned of growing pressure on the SEND system and “misuse” of alternative provision.

Amanda Spielman’s final annual report in her role also revealed more ‘outstanding’ schools kept their grades last year following what the chief inspector called a “wake-up call” when the exemption was lifted two years ago.

Here’s what we learned. Freddie Whittaker, Amy Walker and Samantha Booth report.

1. More schools ‘good’ or better, but fewer ‘outstanding’ …

Ofsted inspected 7,240 state schools in the year to August 31, up from 4,670 in 2021-22 and the highest number in five years.

Ninety per cent of previously ‘good’ schools remained at that grade or improved, and 75 per cent of schools that were previously ‘requires improvement’ were rated ‘good’ or ‘outstanding.

Ninety-seven per cent of previously ‘inadequate’ schools improved.

Nationally, 89 per cent of schools are now judged ‘good’ or ‘outstanding’.

However, the proportion of ‘outstanding’ schools nationally decreased from 18 to 16 per cent last year, while the proportion rated ‘good’ increased from 70 to 73 per cent.

2. …more ‘outstanding’ schools keep grade after ‘wake-up call’

Between 2012 and 2021, ‘outstanding’ schools were exempt from routine inspection. When the exemption was lifted, large numbers of schools were downgraded. But they were less likely to lose their top grade last year than the year before.

In 2022-23, 16 per cent of primary schools and 31 per cent of secondaries kept their ‘outstanding’ grade, up from 14 and 24 per cent respectively in 2021-22.

Schools that had gone the longest without an inspection were prioritised. Spielman said today: “I think that first year of inspections probably came as a bit of a wake-up call that made a lot of people really take a look”.

So far, 760 previously exempt schools have lost their ‘outstanding’ grade, while 160 schools have been upgraded to the top rating.

3. Fewer schools eligible for intervention

The number of schools eligible for intervention by the government due to their performance has fallen, despite a change that brings schools rated ‘requires improvement’ twice in a row into scope.

Since last September, such “coasting” schools have also been at risk of academisation or rebrokering to a new sponsor.

But the number of schools eligible for intervention has actually gone down – from 1,610 in 2021-22 to 1,340 in 2022-23.

4. Schools’ ‘deeper’ curriculum thinking helped catch-up …

The outgoing chief said she had seen “sustainable improvements in education” in her time in office.

She claimed that a “deeper thinking about curriculum undoubtedly helped when the pandemic hit”.

“My view was that for most children, most catch-up would happen in their normal classrooms, with their normal teachers – and that seems to have been the case.”

5. …and they are ‘rising to the behaviour challenge’

The report stated that “even though schools report deteriorating pupil behaviour since the pandemic, inspection judgements for behaviour and attitudes show a largely positive picture in schools”.

Of 3,720 schools given a graded inspection this year, 73 per cent were judged good and 17 per cent outstanding on behaviour and attitudes.

This “shows that many schools are rising to the challenges they are facing”. But the picture is “very different between primary and secondary schools”.

Ninety-three per cent of primary schools were judged good or outstanding for behaviour and attitudes compared with 76 per cent of secondary schools.

6. Nearly a third of areas ‘failing’ on SEND …

A new area SEND inspection framework launched in January. Sixteen areas have been inspected, with five receiving the lowest rating of “widespread and/or systemic failings”.

Ofsted said the growing number of pupils with SEND has put “added pressure” on mainstream and special schools. The rise in the number of education, health and care plans “is having a negative impact on health and education services”.

Some schools are using part-time timetables for children waiting for a special school place, often “for those with behavioural needs”, which is not always in their “best interests”.

7. …and AP used as a ‘shadow SEND system’

The shortage of special school places means alternative provision is “sometimes used as a shadow SEND system”, the report warned.

Some schools use it as a “last resort, with many using AP for crisis management rather than as a suitable long-term placement for a child”.

Inspection outcomes are worse for state-funded AP than for other state schools, with 83 per cent judged good or outstanding last year, compared to 88 per cent of all schools.

Ofsted said it would “increase scrutiny of the misuse of AP”.

The number of AP placements has increased by 13 per cent from 59,900 in January 2022 to 57,600 this year.

Ofsted said the proportion of young children in AP is also rising, with 21 per cent of pupils aged under 11 – a 15 per cent increase from last year.

8. Short inspections ‘restrict professional dialogue’

Ofsted has been reviewing the implementation of its current inspection framework, which was introduced in 2019. The review found it was being implemented “largely as intended, and that the framework is flexible across a range of provision types”.

But “we have identified some areas where implementation is challenging”.

“For example, although we have sufficient time to come to valid judgements, inspectors recognise that in ungraded school inspections in particular, the limited time they have can restrict the professional dialogue with leaders and others more than is desirable.”

The main fundings will be published “shortly” and an impact evaluation will be conducted next year.

9. Improving picture for ITT

A new framework for inspecting initial teacher education was introduced in 2021.

In the year to August 31, Ofsted inspected 110 providers. Around nine in 10 were ‘good’ or ‘outstanding’, up from around six in 10 of those inspected in the year before.

Overall, 96 per cent of providers are now judged ‘good’ or ‘outstanding’, up from 94 per cent a year ago, but down from 100 per cent before the new framework was introduced.

By August 2024, all registered ITE providers will have been inspected under the current framework.