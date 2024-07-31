Home Opinion
Leadership

School leaders must do better than stoke division

One headteacher's social media response to this week's events is an irresponsible inflammation of community tensions

One headteacher's social media response to this week's events is an irresponsible inflammation of community tensions

Mike Ion

Director of education, Avanti Schools Trust

31 Jul 2024, 13:28

facebook linkedin
See discussion

In an era where social media amplifies voices and opinions, the power and responsibility of public figures in disseminating information cannot be overstated. This responsibility becomes even more crucial for individuals in leadership positions, such as headteachers, who wield significant influence over students, parents, and the wider community.

Yesterday the headteacher of Michaela Community School, Katharine Birbalsingh posted the following message on the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter):

“The Left says of Southport: bunch of racist Far Right idiots. The ordinary ppl of Southport say enough of the lies. Southport is an example of multiculturalism failing. But it doesn’t have to fail.”

This post, especially in the wake of a tragic incident involving the death of three children, is inflammatory, irresponsible and damaging. Let’s explore why.

Inflammatory nature and escalation of tensions

Last night’s vigil by “the ordinary ppl of Southport” in honour of its murdered and injured children took place against a backdrop of violent, far-right riots. These bore no relation to the incident, and were stoked by social media misinformation.

Of course, Birbalsingh is not personally responsible for this, but the language of her post is inherently divisive. Phrases like “bunch of racist Far Right idiots” and “the ordinary ppl of Southport” create an ‘us versus them’ dichotomy – not setting the two groups against each other but both against a nebulous and pervasive ‘left’, evidently in cahoots with nefarious immigrants.

This framing is a hallmark of inflammatory rhetoric, which polarises communities rather than fostering understanding or dialogue.

Given that the post references a contentious political debate about multiculturalism, it stokes already heightened tensions, potentially leading to further conflict. In a grieving community, such remarks only exacerbate feelings of anger, confusion and distrust, making healing and reconciliation more difficult.

Irresponsible use of platform and position

As a headteacher, Birbalsingh holds a position of trust and authority, particularly concerning young people. Her role extends beyond academic leadership; she is also a moral and ethical guide within the school and the broader community.

The model of multiculturalism she espouses and Michaela Community School embodies may or may not be right. It may or may not be different from that espoused in Southport’s schools. But all of that is fundamentally immaterial to this case.

Her use of social media to politicise the tragic actions of one individual would be bad enough if it was about making this into a story about multiculturalism. But in the end, the very clear subtext is that she is trying to make it about herself. This is irresponsible, and frankly in bad taste.

In addition, Birbalsingh knows social media platforms lack the nuance and context necessary for complex discussions. Can she keep falling foul of this and blaming everyone else for being misinterpreted or misunderstood?

She made a choice to broadcast these views in a public forum in the knowledge that students and parents could be ‘misled’ into thinking that the school endorses a particular political stance. And not just any political stance but one that gives cover for far-right violence, evidently a ‘natural’ consequence of failed multiculturalism.

Damaging for community cohesion

Birbalsingh’s remarks, especially following the tragic deaths of three young children, are not just ill-timed; they are deeply insensitive.

The community is only beginning to grapple with the emotional aftermath of the incident, and such a statement can be perceived as dismissive of their grief. At best, it trivialises the tragedy by shifting focus to a political argument rather than addressing the community’s immediate need for support and solidarity.

Birbalsingh’s post is a clear example of why public figures, especially those in positions of trust, must exercise caution and responsibility when expressing personal views. As school leaders, our duty is to ensure the wellbeing and cohesion of the communities we serve, and in the age of social media, those are far larger than our school catchment areas.

In the end, there was only one correct answer to these events: grief. Arguably, even that might have been better kept private – but then we are all prone to feeding social media’s algorithms.

Latest education roles from

Vocational Skills Coach Esports

Vocational Skills Coach Esports

Milton Keynes College

View job
PRISON EDUCATION – HOURLY PAID TUTORS – DAYTIME / EVENINGS

PRISON EDUCATION – HOURLY PAID TUTORS – DAYTIME / EVENINGS

Milton Keynes College

View job
Vehicle Mechanic

Vehicle Mechanic

South Staffordshire College

View job
Cleaner – Torc

Cleaner – Torc

South Staffordshire College

View job
PE Apprentice

PE Apprentice

The Vale Academy

View job
Internal Quality Assurer

Internal Quality Assurer

Ruskin Mill Trust

View job

Sponsored posts

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Navigating NPQ Funding Cuts: Discover Leader Apprenticeships with NPQs

Recent cuts to NPQ funding, as reported by Schools Week, mean 14,000 schools previously eligible for scholarships now face...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

How do you tackle the MIS dilemma?

With good planning, attention to detail, and clear communication, switching MIS can be a smooth and straightforward process, but...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

How can we prepare learners for their future in an ever-changing world?

By focusing their curriculums on transferable skills, digital skills, and sustainability, schools and colleges can be confident that learners...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Inspiring Education Leaders for 10 Years

The 10th Inspiring Leadership Conference is to be held on 13 and 14 June 2024 at the ICC in...

SWAdvertorial

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *