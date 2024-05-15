Thirty-four academy trusts are among the public sector bodies to win a slice of £530 million government funding to go green.

A total of 222 projects have won funding as part of the latest tranche of decarbonisation cash.

Forty-seven projects with funding worth £37 million were listed as schools.

This includes 39 schemes between 34 academy trusts, seven schemes at diocese schools and another for a voluntary-aided school.

More than 70 projects that won funding were also listed as councils. These are likely to include school projects, but the published information does not make this clear.

Cash can be spent on installing heat pumps, solar panels, insulation and low-energy lighting to reduce reliance among public sector organisations on the use of fossil fuels.

The largest single schools grant was £4 million for Benfield School and Sports Centre, run by NEAT Academy Trust in Newcastle.

Meanwhile, Kent Catholic Schools’ Partnership trust won six grants totalling just over £2 million across it schools.

Larger trusts that were awarded grants included £1.6 million for United Learning’s Barnsley Academy, £1.2 million for Star Academies and £516,000 for the Elliot Foundation Academies Trust.

The projects will be completed across the next two years.

‘Standing steadfast behind our public sector’

Launched in 2020, the £2.5 billion Public Sector Decarbonisation Scheme has funded more than 1,000 projects. Government has committed to spend more than £12 billion on energy efficiency by 2028.

The projects announced today were from phase three of the scheme.

Schools Week analysis of previous funding rounds found schools got just 20 per cent of the cash, despite being responsible for a quarter of public sector emissions.

But government has since introduced “sector caps” to ensure funding “broadly matches” emission numbers. Schools, alongside colleges and universities, now get between 30 and 35 per cent of the pot.

Energy efficient minister Lord Callanan said: “From school corridors to the businesses that power up our economy, we want to make sure buildings of all shapes and sizes are supported to deliver net zero… we are standing steadfast behind our public sector and local businesses, providing the help they need to make the switch to cleaner, homegrown energy.

“This will not only help cut bills in the long term, but ensure we keep reducing our emissions – having already led the world by halving them since 1990.”

The full list of ‘going green’ grant schools: