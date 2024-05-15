Home All news
Revealed: The schools winning a slice of £530m going green cash

Latest public sector decarbonisation scheme winners announced

15 May 2024, 16:32

Thirty-four academy trusts are among the public sector bodies to win a slice of £530 million government funding to go green.

A total of 222 projects have won funding as part of the latest tranche of decarbonisation cash.

Forty-seven projects with funding worth £37 million were listed as schools.

This includes 39 schemes between 34 academy trusts, seven schemes at diocese schools and another for a voluntary-aided school.

More than 70 projects that won funding were also listed as councils. These are likely to include school projects, but the published information does not make this clear.

Cash can be spent on installing heat pumps, solar panels, insulation and low-energy lighting to reduce reliance among public sector organisations on the use of fossil fuels.

The largest single schools grant was £4 million for Benfield School and Sports Centre, run by NEAT Academy Trust in Newcastle.

Meanwhile, Kent Catholic Schools’ Partnership trust won six grants totalling just over £2 million across it schools.

Larger trusts that were awarded grants included £1.6 million for United Learning’s Barnsley Academy, £1.2 million for Star Academies and £516,000 for the Elliot Foundation Academies Trust.

The projects will be completed across the next two years.

‘Standing steadfast behind our public sector’

Launched in 2020, the £2.5 billion Public Sector Decarbonisation Scheme has funded more than 1,000 projects. Government has committed to spend more than £12 billion on energy efficiency by 2028.

The projects announced today were from phase three of the scheme.

Schools Week analysis of previous funding rounds found schools got just 20 per cent of the cash, despite being responsible for a quarter of public sector emissions.

But government has since introduced “sector caps” to ensure funding “broadly matches” emission numbers. Schools, alongside colleges and universities, now get between 30 and 35 per cent of the pot.

Energy efficient minister Lord Callanan said: “From school corridors to the businesses that power up our economy, we want to make sure buildings of all shapes and sizes are supported to deliver net zero… we are standing steadfast behind our public sector and local businesses, providing the help they need to make the switch to cleaner, homegrown energy.

“This will not only help cut bills in the long term, but ensure we keep reducing our emissions – having already led the world by halving them since 1990.”

The full list of ‘going green’ grant schools:

NEAT Academy Trust: Benfield School and Sports Centre, Newcastle upon Tyne£4,062,807
Wickersley Partnership Trust, Durham£833,051
Bishop Wheeler Catholic Academy Trust: St Mary’s Primary School, Knaresborough£134,048
Church of England Diocese of Leeds: St Peters Church of England Burmantofts Primary School£221,006
Coast and Vale Learning Trust: Filey School, North Yorkshire£1,978,268
Impact Education Multi Academy Trust: Newsome Academy, Huddersfield£778,649
Owlcotes Multi Academy Trust: Pudsey Waterloo Primary School, Leeds£517,267
United Learning Trust: Barnsley Academy£1,610,358
Wellspring Academy Trust£223,453
Liverpool Joint Catholic and Church of England Academies Trust: The Academy of St Francis of Assisi, Liverpool£807,222
Sea View Trust, Blackpool£2,252,786
True Learning Partnership, Stockport£2,459,518
Archway Learning Trust: Bluecoat Aspley Academy, Nottingham£1,636,792
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Multi Academy Trust, Nottingham£1,170,000
Birmingham Diocesan Multi Academy Trust£597,726
Leigh Trust: Marlborough Primary School, Birmingham£1,202,431
Active Learning Trust: Kingsfield Primary School, Cambridgeshire£310,708
Atlas Multi Academy Trust: Adeyfield Academy, Hertfordshire£1,001,727
Danes Educational Trust, Hertfordshire£127,145
Sigma Trust: Stanway School, Essex£252,914
Acer Trust: Wood Green Secondary School, Oxfordshire£1,138,720
Aletheia Academies Trust: Stone St Marys School, Dartford£580,878
Bosco Catholic Education Trust: St. Paul’s Catholic College, Sussex£561,000
Diocese of Chichester£534,491
Diocese of Portsmouth and Winchester£184,521
Hook Norton Church of England Primary School, Banbury£196,348
Kent Catholic Schools’ Partnership: More Park Catholic Primary School, West Malling£134,375
Kent Catholic Schools’ Partnership: Our Lady of Hartley Catholic Primary School, Hartley£183,613
Kent Catholic Schools’ Partnership: St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School, Aylesham£191,500
Kent Catholic Schools’ Partnership: Stella Maris Catholic Primary School, Folkestone£220,308
Kent Catholic Schools’ Partnership: St Gregory’s Catholic Primary School, Margate£285,336
Kent Catholic Schools’ Partnership: St Simon Stock Catholic School, Maidstone£1,038,762
Oxford Diocesan Board of Education£792,075
Royal Latin School, Buckingham£185,763
Aspire Academy Trust: Mount Hawke Academy, Cornwall£201,118
Cornwall Education Learning Trust£79,789
Gloucester Diocesan Board of Education£220,104
Olympus Academy Trust, Bristol£637,983
Queen’s Park Infant Academy, Dorset£441,235
Salisbury Board of Education: Coombe Bissett Church of England Voluntary Aided Primary School, Wiltshire£75,111
Salisbury Board of Education: St George’s Primary School, Dorset£65,255
Ted Wragg Multi Academy Trust: All Saints Academy, Plymouth£674,275
Torquay Boys’ Grammar School, Devon£1,824,000
Bridge Academy Trust: The Bridge Primary School, Islington£879,428
Elliot Foundation Academies Trust£516,340
River Learning Trust£1,771,854
Star Academies£1,217,388

