Revealed: 5 key findings from Ofsted teacher training review

Ofsted has carried out a review of initial teacher training providers, ahead of the resumption of ITT inspections in January.

ITT inspections have been paused for the last academic year at the education secretary’s request.

But in spring and summer, Ofsted carried out three-day “monitoring visits” to 78 teacher training providers.

They marked the first assurance visits since new ITT statutory guidance came into effect last September, following the 2021 market review, and aimed “to provide an insight into how ITE providers are implementing the changes”.

Here, we’ve pulled together some of the key findings from primary and secondary phase providers.

1. Cash and pastoral support used to boost retention

Amid ongoing recruitment and retention issues, Ofsted found leaders “have developed many strategies for supporting trainees to remain on their programme and subsequently take on teaching roles”.

ITT census figures for the 2024-25 academic year show just 62 per cent of the postgraduate recruitment targets were hit for secondary, though this was up from 48 per cent the previous year. For primary, 88 per cent of the target was hit, though this was down from 94 per cent.

Meanwhile ITT performance data for the 2023-24 academic year – the most recent available – show 93 per cent of the 22,760 trainees actually received qualified teacher status (QTS). Of those, just 75 per cent were teaching in a state school in England within 16 months.

ITT providers have previously raised concerns about the “preparedness” of candidates, and that some could be “sign[ing] up to get a bursary for the year to train” with no intention of “really going into teaching”.

Ofsted says some ITT leaders have provided “additional pastoral and financial support for trainees with barriers to their learning and/or well-being”.

“Provider leaders said that these strategies help to retain higher numbers of trainees, including those from diverse backgrounds,” it said.

2. Mentor recruitment challenge

But Ofsted found “examples of inconsistency in the trainees’ experience of mentoring”.

A common example of this was in “feedback and/target-setting in the weekly meetings”, while “other examples include mentors’ awareness of the ITE curriculum”.

Last November, the government scrapped an “excessive” requirement that mentors of trainee teachers undertake 20 hours of training, following concerns some schools were struggling to cover mentors’ time.

But Ofsted has found some ITT provider leaders “are concerned” this “dilutes the importance of the role of the mentor and, on occasion, creates inconsistent messaging for schools”.

Meanwhile, some secondary phase ITT providers are struggling to recruit subject mentors for trainees preparing to teach shortage subjects.

“In these small departments, it is even more challenging for the mentor to take time out for training,” said Ofsted.

In “a small number” of cases, trainees were mentored by non-subject specialists.

3. Varying levels of SEND training

The report also found some trainees are receiving “fragmented” SEND training.

This comes after a recent rapid evidence review commissioned by the DfE suggested teachers can play a key role in early identification of SEND, but said teacher training in this area “remains limited”.

The report raised concerns about “the inadequacy of current ITT in equipping educators with the skills and knowledge necessary for the effective identification and support of learners with SEND.”

“There are a very small number of examples of leaders not planning for the teaching of SEND well enough,” they added.

“Inspectors saw isolated examples of a fragmented approach, such as trainees moving too quickly from legislation to adaptive teaching. In these cases, trainees do not get the opportunity to revisit their learning and, therefore, are not as well prepared to teach pupils with SEND as those studying in other providers.:

The inspectorate said mentors also had “variable levels of knowledge about the research and evidence” underpinning the SEND ITT curriculum.

“There are a few mentors who would like more information about what their trainees are learning in this important area.”

However Ofsted’s report said, in most cases, SEND training “is comprehensive and well-integrated”.

Some providers commissioned external experts to give SEND “masterclasses”, or asked trainees to shadow pupils with SEND, or a specialist member of staff.

4. Changing profile of trainee applicants …

Ofsted said providers indicated “the profile of applicants is changing” and becoming “more diverse, including those from different backgrounds and older individuals seeking a career change. However, some of this varies according to the location of the provider.”

Latest ITT figures show the proportion of UK nationals entering postgraduate ITT in 2024-25 fell slightly to 90 per cent, from 91 per cent the previous year.

Between 2016 and 2022, the proportion of UK nationals had always been 92 or 93 per cent.

European Economic Area (EEA) nationals remained steady at 6 per cent, but “other nationals” – entrants from other countries – rose one percentage point to 4 per cent.

The proportion of white trainees dropped by four percentage points to 72 per cent, while the proportions of BAME trainees increased by between one and two percentage points.

The percentage of older trainees also appears to be on the rise. Under-25s made up 51 per cent of trainees – down from 53 per cent the previous two years. The proportion of 45 to 49-year-old trainees also each rose by one percentage point, to 4 per cent.

5. … but rural areas less diverse

But Ofsted said providers in more rural or less diverse communities “described more challenges in recruiting a diverse cohort. They also said that poor transport links are a barrier for some applicants who do not drive.”

The inspectorate added that “location is becoming a bigger factor in applicants’ decision-making”. “Some trainees now look for ITE programmes that are nearer to their family, as they cannot afford accommodation”.