Former council leader joins education department after McKinnell snubs new role and resigns

Former council leader Georgia Gould has been appointed education minister, with ex-schools minister Catherine McKinnell departing during Sir Keir Starmer’s front bench reshuffle.

McKinnell, Newcastle MP, has served in the Department for Education ministerial team since Labour’s victory in last July’s general election.

She posted on X that it had been “an honour to serve as school standards minister. I’m proud of all we’ve achieved.

“Whilst grateful to be offered a role, I’ve made the decision to resign. I’m looking forward to spending more time in Newcastle and in Parliament fighting for the city I’m proud to call home.”

It is not clear what role McKinnell was offered.

The MP for Queen’s Park and Maida Vale used to lead Camden council. She went to school at Camden School for Girls.