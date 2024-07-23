Who is doing what at the DfE under the Labour government

The new government has finally confirmed which ministers are responsible for what at the Department for Education, nearly three weeks after Labour won the general election.

The draft set of portfolios was first revealed by Schools Week earlier this month.

As reported, Catherine McKinnell is schools minister with an expanded brief also covering SEND and AP.

Stephen Morgan is minister for early education, with a raft of schools policies also included in his brief.

Janet Daby is minister for children and families, with a brief more focused on children’s social care and less on education than the role under the Conservative government.

Baroness Jacqui Smith, the former home secretary and schools minister, is minister for skills and will lead all the DfE’s work in the House of Lords.

Education secretary Bridget Phillipson holds cabinet-level responsibility for the women and equalities brief, with Anneliese Dodds also serving as minister for the portfolio. She is also a minister at the Foreign Office.

Bridget Phillipson, secretary of state for education

early years and childcare

children’s social care

teacher quality, recruitment and retention

the school curriculum

school improvement

academies and free schools

further education

apprenticeships and skills

higher education

Catherine McKinnell, minister for school standards

School improvement, intervention and inspection

Teacher training, retention, pay and pensions

School leadership and governance

Core school funding

Qualifications, curriculum and assessment

SEND and high needs

Alternative provision

Admissions

Pupil premium

School uniform and transport

Faith schools

Access to sport, music and arts in education

Stephen Morgan, minister for early education

Early years education including children with SEND

Early years workforce

Breakfast clubs

School food, including free school meals

Independent schools

Education estate

Environmental sustainability in education sectors

Safeguarding, online safety and serious violence prevention in schools and post-16

Counter extremism in schools and post-16

Use of AI and data in education

Janet Daby, minister for children and families

Children’s social care

Children in care and children in need

Looked-after children

Child protection

Adoption, kinship care and foster care

Care leavers

Children’s social care workforce

Unaccompanied asylum-seeking children

Local authority improvement

Family hubs

Families support and parenting

Baroness Smith of Malvern, minister for skills