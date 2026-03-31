The long-awaited schools white paper presents the sector with lots of opportunities

The long-awaited schools white paper presents the sector with lots of opportunities

Schools are missing out on a vast pool of untapped talent by thinking rigidly about where teachers come from, says Leyla Palmer

The long-awaited schools white paper presents the sector with lots of opportunities.

Education secretary Bridget Phillipson references this as a “once in a generation chance for change”.

However, when it comes to the government’s bold pledge of 6,500 additional teachers, simply turning up the dial on traditional recruitment campaigns will not fill our classrooms.

If we are to genuinely deliver on the “attract” pillar of the government’s plan, the sector must completely dismantle the traditional barriers to entry.

We cannot rely solely on the conventional university pipeline. We must fundamentally rethink where our future teachers might come from and meet them where they are.

Magic of teaching

The solution to the recruitment crisis sits at the very desks in our classrooms. We need a “full circle” philosophy.

We should not be waiting until young people are in their final year of university to pitch teaching as a career. The mission must start earlier. We have to show them the magic of teaching early on.

Through initiatives like our aspiring educators enrichment programme, we at Windsor Academy Trust engage year 12 and 13 students with weekly training and primary school block placements, shifting their mindset.

Teaching goes from being something their teachers do, to a viable, inspiring career path they can own. We pair this with paid summer internships for undergraduates in shortage subjects, giving them real-life classroom insight before they commit.

Furthermore, the white paper’s focus on “tackling unfairness” forces us to look in the mirror.

Does our workforce truly reflect the communities we serve? If we restrict our focus to fresh graduates, the answer will always be no.

We are missing out on a vast pool of untapped talent: career changers and experienced professionals within our own postcodes.

Bringing these individuals into initial teacher training injects vital real-world expertise into our schools. But we have to make it accessible.

Offering rigid, inflexible training routes alienates those with mortgages and families.

Through our partnership with the National Institute of Teaching (NIoT), we deliver a school-centred ITT programme that offers hands-on experience from day one, alongside both full and part-time options.

This flexibility is essential to respect the complex lives of modern trainees and build a truly representative workforce.

Talent on the payroll

We also need to stop ignoring the talent already on our payroll. Recruiting 6,500 new teachers is a monumental challenge, yet many schools overlook the dedicated teaching assistants and support staff already working in their corridors.

We must provide robust, employment-based pathways. By utilising the postgraduate teacher apprenticeship (PGTA) route, our staff can maintain their salary and we can fund course fees through the apprenticeship levy while they train.

For those with substantial experience, the assessment-only route to qualified teacher status offers a shorter, financially viable qualifying period.

Allowing staff to earn while they learn is not just a perk. It is an absolute necessity for breaking down socio-economic barriers to the profession.

The white paper offers a roadmap, but the sector must drive the vehicle.

If we truly want to secure the future of the profession, we must stop treating teacher recruitment as an annual marketing exercise and start viewing it as a long-term community investment.

When we show potential entrants that they will be respected, connected and supported to thrive, we won’t just hit a government target.

We will build an expert, diverse workforce capable of unlocking the academic and personal potential of every child.