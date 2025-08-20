Home All news
Exams

Poorer pupils do better in more disadvantaged schools, report says

Researchers also find worst-performing areas for disadvantaged kids likely to have more poor white youngsters

Researchers also find worst-performing areas for disadvantaged kids likely to have more poor white youngsters

20 Aug 2025, 17:05

More from this author

facebook linkedin
See discussion

Disadvantaged pupils perform better at schools with where they account for higher proportions of the cohort, researchers have said.

An Institute for Government study, released today, also found areas where disadvantaged youngsters perform worse are more likely to have high numbers of poorer white children.

Amber Dellar, of the IfG, said: “The government’s opportunity mission is a good starting point for narrowing the gaps, but it lacks a clear vision or plan for delivering that goal in schools.

“Any serious plan must focus on helping schools share what works in supporting disadvantaged pupils and reducing their high rates of absence.”

Here’s what you need to know…

1. Schools with ‘greater knowledge’ of disadvantage

The study found poorer children at key stage 2 tended “to do better…in local authority areas where they make up a higher proportion of pupils”.

Parts of the country where primary school disadvantage was in the 75th percentile typically had 2.9 percentage points more of its poorer pupils “meeting expected standards at KS2 than areas with median disadvantage rates”.

The report suggested this could be because “primary schools with more disadvantaged pupils are better equipped to support them”, adding: “This may reflect their greater knowledge of, and experience in, tailoring education to these pupils’ needs.

“The government should therefore develop networks for these schools to share learnings with those that have fewer disadvantaged pupils.”

IfG noted “similar relationships” existed at secondary level, but that “the correlation is weak”.

2. Northern kids fall behind by GCSEs

Pupils in the north east and north west “tend to underperform” at key stage 4, according to the report.

The former “has had the worst regional KS4 progress since the new GCSE grading system was fully rolled out in 2019”.

In 2024, both of the regions’ key stage 2 attainment was 60 per cent and 62 per cent respectively, which was “on par with the national rate of 61 per cent”.

But this “tends to drop off by the end of secondary school”.

“As a result, the average pupil in the north east and north west scored between a sixth and a quarter of a grade worse in each KS4 subject than would be expected given their KS2 attainment.”

3. ‘Gulf’ between areas

The report found “greater variation in educational outcomes at a local authority level than there is regionally”.

Two local authorities at the so-called “lower end” saw “just half of pupils reach the KS2 expected standard in 2024”, while seven London boroughs “saw three-quarters do so”.

The “gulf” is even starker at key stage 4.

“In Kingston upon Thames, Richmond, Sutton, Barnet and Trafford (the only non-London authority), KS4 attainment was above 80 per cent – around double what it was in Knowsley and Blackpool in the north west (40 per cent and 42 per cent respectively).”

4. Outcomes worse for disadvantaged white pupils

Previous FFT Education Datalab research identified a “high-impact” group of pupils, for whom “disadvantage disproportionately affects performance”. It is “mostly composed of white British children”.

Eighty-four per cent of disadvantaged children in the north east were from these backgrounds in 2023-24, according to the IfG, compared to “only around 30 per cent in London”.

This explains “disadvantaged pupils’ relative underperformance in the north east and overperformance in London”.

Meanwhile, local authorities in the bottom fifth for the primary and secondary performance of poorer youngsters were “disproportionately likely to have above-average shares…from the high-impact group”.

Latest education roles from

IT Technician

IT Technician

Harris Academy Morden

View job
Teacher of Geography

Teacher of Geography

Harris Academy Orpington

View job
Lecturer/Assessor in Electrical

Lecturer/Assessor in Electrical

South Gloucestershire and Stroud College

View job
Director of Management Information Systems (MIS)

Director of Management Information Systems (MIS)

South Gloucestershire and Stroud College

View job
Exams Assistant

Exams Assistant

Richmond and Hillcroft Adult & Community College

View job
Lecturer Electrical Installation

Lecturer Electrical Installation

Solihull College and University Centre

View job

Sponsored posts

Sponsored post
Sponsored

How smarter buying can help UK schools make ends meet

UK schools are under financial duress – but digital procurement has the potential to save money, eliminate inefficiencies and...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Retirement planning and financial resilience – what do teachers need to think about?

Regional Manager, Oonagh Morrison, from Wesleyan Financial Services, discusses how financial resilience can impact retirement planning.

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

From Provision to Purpose: Making Internal AP Work for Every Pupil

Across England, a quiet transformation is underway. In schools up and down the country, leaders are reshaping how we...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Dream Big Day: Empowering Every Pupil to Imagine, Create, and Flourish

In today’s rapidly evolving world, educators face an immense challenge: How do we inspire young people to envision ambitious...

SWAdvertorial

More from this theme

Exams

WJEC exam board fined £350k after wrong food GCSE results

Ofqual to issue WJEC with six-figure penalty after 1,527 food preparation and nutrition GCSE pupils received incorrect results

Jack Dyson

Exams
Exclusive

Schools ‘over a barrel’ as exam fees rise again

Cost of exams will increase at a greater rate than school funding in 2026, with some provided by AQA...

Freddie Whittaker

Exams
GCSE

Ofqual probe finds exam extra time figures wrong for years

Statistics withdrawn after regulator review finds they 'significantly overstated' the number of access arrangements

Lydia Chantler-Hicks

Exams
Exclusive

Ofqual scrutinising Edexcel’s A-level maths replacement paper

Pupils complain that replacement paper missed swathes of content they had expected it to cover

Freddie Whittaker

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *