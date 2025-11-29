Here are five lessons that feel particularly relevant as England shapes its own approach

The government recently invited schools to become “edtech testbeds”. Kristy Evers explains what they are, and how they can be run successfully for everyone involved

Education secretary Bridget Phillipson has promised to deliver a “digital revolution in education”.

To evaluate how “innovative education technologies” can improve teaching and learning, the government has invited schools to become edtech “testbeds”.

A testbed, in this context, is a structured environment where schools and edtech companies work together to trial, refine and evaluate digital tools in real classrooms. Ultimately the goal is to help find scalable solutions to cut teacher workload.

In September, I joined a full-day workshop in Malmö, Sweden, organised by the Global EdTech Testbed Network and local partners Ifous and EmpowerED.

The focus was on the state of testbeds across the Nordics and Europe more widely. I went to share what we’re developing in the UK – and, more importantly, to learn from others. Below are five lessons that feel particularly relevant as England shapes its own approach.

1. No one testbed fits all

A key message from the day was that testbeds come in many forms and that’s a strength.

Different contexts require different models. Some testbeds focus on early-stage innovation, helping founders iterate and refine prototypes with direct input from teachers and students. Others aim to generate robust evidence on impact, testing products that are further developed.

The scope also varies. Some testbeds target specific outcomes, such as reducing teacher workload. Others are geographically defined, for example, the city-wide programme in Tallin, Estonia.

The implication for England is clear: a single testbed cannot meet every need. Instead, we are likely to require a small ecosystem of testbeds, each with a distinct purpose.

2. Focused on teacher time

Teachers are central to the success of any testbed, and across the Nordics the message was consistent: pilots only work if they support teachers’ day-to-day practice rather than add pressure.

That means embedding activities into the curriculum rather than expecting teachers to find extra hours in their week. It also means keeping demands practical and proportionate.

As one colleague noted, it is unrealistic to ask a headteacher to spare two hours for an interview without a clear benefit.

Helsinki exemplifies this principle. All pilots are directly linked to the national curriculum, so they become part of teaching and learning rather than an add-on. Teachers’ motivation comes from professional curiosity and the chance to offer students meaningful, real-world learning experiences.

3. Clear application process

Another lesson from Helsinki was the value of clarity and consistency. Having run its testbed for nearly a decade, the city has developed a predictable and repeatable process.

When a company applies, there is a standardised intake procedure, review by pedagogical experts, and a matching process with suitable schools. Agreements set expectations and, crucially, protect schools – for example, preventing companies from using pilots as a marketing opportunity.

This structure reassures schools and teachers while also helping companies know exactly what to expect.

4. Buy-in beyond education

Several European examples highlighted the benefits of cross-departmental support. In the Netherlands, one AI-focused testbed is jointly funded by departments for education and departments for trade, innovation, or economic development.

This dual focus matters. It acknowledges that testbeds aren’t only about pedagogy. They are also about innovation, economic growth and national competitiveness. Such alignment helps testbeds position themselves within wider strategies for both education and industry.

5. Share learning internationally

Finally, there was a strong sense of the value in sharing experiences across borders. Testbeds inevitably evolve differently depending on local needs and policies. Learning from one another helps identify alternative approaches – what works, and what doesn’t.

This benefits edtech companies too. Products rarely transfer seamlessly between contexts, and international collaboration helps companies adapt thoughtfully and scale responsibly.

The Malmö workshop reinforced that there is no single blueprint for an edtech testbed. But the lessons from the Nordics and wider Europe give us a useful foundation.

If England wants to make testbeds a success, we will need clarity of purpose, teacher-centred design, robust processes, cross-government support and strong international connections.