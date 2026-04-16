Is my child happy and safe? Are they learning? This is what parents wonder while their children are at school. So, how do we reassure parents this is the case? As the headteacher of a school for autistic pupils and those with speech, language and communication differences, I’m aware of the need to build strong relationships with families. I’m proud that in our most recent parent survey most said communication was effective and that our school understands their child’s needs. Become a member for unlimited access to Schools Week subscribe Our members enjoy early access to exclusive content and in-depth articles before anyone else. Get expert journalism, experience fewer ads, and unlock a growing range of member benefits.