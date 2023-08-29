Home All news
Ofsted

Ofsted youth violence inspections: what schools need to know

New joint targeted area inspections will look at how schools and other agencies are preventing violence

New joint targeted area inspections will look at how schools and other agencies are preventing violence

29 Aug 2023, 12:19

More from this author

facebook twitter linkedin
See discussion
Opening school buildings on weekends is among the report's recommendations on preventing vulnerable children from becoming involved in criminal exploitation and gangs

Ofsted and other watchdogs will inspect how authorities including schools are working together to prevent serious youth violence.

From September, three-week joint targeted area inspections (JTAI) will probe how police, children’s social care, education, youth offending services and health services handle violence amongst youngsters, including drug trafficking across county lines.

The watchdogs will inspect up to six local areas between now and May next year. A report for each area will be published, as well as a thematic overview of findings.

Yvette Stanley, Ofsted’s national director for social care, said the causes of “devastating” youth violence are “complex and the JTAI framework is well placed to evaluate how different local agencies work together to tackle this critical issue.

“We want to identify practice that is making a real difference to children, and aspects of multi-agency work that need to improve, so that we can share this learning widely.”

Here’s what schools need to know…

1. Schools’ preventative work explored

The 12-person inspection team will be led by an Ofsted social care inspector. There will be one schools inspector.

Their job will be to review “children’s experiences” for the children’s cases that the local partnership is asked to audit.

They will meet with schools or education providers those children attend and evaluate whether schools “contribute effectively to a well-coordinated” response to make sure the child gets the “right support, help and protection at the right time”.

Attendance: Fear of violence is a key driver of absence

The inspector will meet with education representatives to “evaluate how schools are working with others to ensure that preventative work is taking place and to evaluate the response to children missing education”.

Other inspectors include three from His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services (HMICFRS), three from the Care Quality Commission (CQC) and two from His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Prisons.

A senior HMI from Ofsted will be the quality assurance manager.

2. Agencies ‘work together to keep kids in education’

Inspectors will evaluate children’s experiences against a 21-part criteria. Two of these directly reference schools.

One is that schools have “effective systems” to identify children at risk, or subject to, serious youth violence or exploitation and children who are missing from school.

Schools should make “timely referrals to access appropriate support” and share information appropriately with other agencies.

Schools should also be supported by local safeguarding partners to “contribute effectively to multi-agency working” and raise awareness of the risks of youth violence.

“Partners work together to support children to remain in education,” the criteria adds.

3. Councils should report on children not in school

Councils should share a report with inspectors on school-age children who are not receiving full time education at the time of inspection.

The council should provide the child’s unique pupil number, date of birth, whether they were excluded and information about what education provision they are receiving.

More from this theme

Ofsted

EEF names former Ofsted boss as new chair

EEF announces new chair to replace philanthropist Sir Peter Lampl, 12 years after he helped found charity

Jack Dyson

Ofsted
Complaints about schools have risen by a quarter in a year, Ofsted says
Exclusive

Rise in parents complaining to Ofsted about schools post-Covid

But watchdog wants to 'reassure' sector that few led to snap inspections

Amy Walker

Ofsted
Gillian Keegan has recommended Sir Martyn Oliver for Ofsted's chief inspector position

Oliver vows to ‘work with whole sector’ to ‘create best’ Ofsted

Sir Martyn Oliver will appear before MPs in September after being confirmed as DfE's pick for Ofsted chief

Amy Walker

Ofsted
Music is among the subjects least likely to face Ofsted deep dives

Ofsted reveals most common subjects for inspection deep dives

New Ofsted analysis shows an average of four deep dives per school inspection, with music and RE among the...

Amy Walker

Ofsted
Gillian Keegan has recommended Sir Martyn Oliver for Ofsted's chief inspector position

OGAT boss Martyn Oliver set for Ofsted chief inspector role

Sir Martyn Oliver runs leading turnaround trust, but has been criticised over exclusion rates and use of isolation

Schools Week Reporter

Ofsted
History teaching has improved but there are still differences between schools, Ofsted has found

Ofsted: 9 key findings from its history subject report

History's position in schools is 'more secure', but 'significant' work needed to develop ambitious curriculums

Amy Walker

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *