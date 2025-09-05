Home All news
Ofsted

Ofsted plans more ‘shadow’ inspections to test grade consistency

Watchdog to ramp up quality assurance visits when inspections restart amid concerns over grade validity and reliability

Watchdog to ramp up quality assurance visits when inspections restart amid concerns over grade validity and reliability

5 Sep 2025, 5:00

More from this author

facebook linkedin
See discussion
Exclusive

Ofsted is to deploy senior inspectors to “shadow” inspection teams in a bid to test the consistency of judgments under its new report cards system.

The watchdog has confirmed it will introduce extra quality assurance (QA) visits focused specifically on consistency, validity and reliability when inspections resume in November.

It follows concerns that the introduction of more inspection areas and grades will make judgments less reliable. Academics have already expressed concerns about reliability.

We want to know how consistent our inspections are, through testing

Under existing QA checks, senior inspectors shadow less experienced team members during school visits to observe them working, provide guidance and report back to line managers.

But Ofsted plans to build on this by carrying out more shadow inspections to “assess consistency” and ensure grades are “as valid and as reliable as possible”. The watchdog has not said how many more visits it will carry out each year.

Writing for Schools Week, Rory Gribbell, Ofsted’s strategy director, and Dr Verena Braehler, its research and evaluation director, said: “We also want to know how consistent our inspections are, through testing.”

Critics have welcomed the move as a “good starting point”, but have called for regular, “transparent” reporting of the results. They have also called for oversight from an independent, external body.

What is changing?

The new measures essentially mean a ramping-up of Ofsted’s QA process.

“The senior inspector’s role will be specifically to ensure the consistency of inspection outcomes as part of a larger process,” said Gribbell and Braehler.

“After each inspection, any initial differences between senior inspectors and inspection teams will be analysed by our research and evaluation team.”

Feedback will then be considered alongside “wider consistency activity”, which will include inspectors being given simulations of real-world inspections to evaluate their training and judgments.

Inspection toolkits or training could then be tweaked.

Will shadow visits really show inconsistencies?

Dr Tim Leunig
Dr Tim Leunig

Gribbell and Braehler said that during QA visits, senior inspectors will “advise and guide the inspection team to the right result” before reporting back to Ofsted about areas where they reached different conclusions.

But Dr Tim Leunig, a professor at the London School of Economics and former DfE policy adviser, is concerned junior inspectors will simply “follow” the senior inspector’s judgment.

He said a fairer measure would be if junior and senior inspectors filed separate judgments “without having seen the other verdict, and both are revealed together”.

Transparency is key

University College London academics John Jerrim and Dr Sam Sims, and The University of Southampton’s Professor Christian Bokhove, have long argued for greater scrutiny of inspection reliability.

They described Ofsted’s move to carry out more shadow inspections as “a real positive”.

But while “a good starting point”, they warned the watchdog was setting “a low bar”.

They fear the process is “likely to only show up really quite major instances of inconsistencies”, analogous to “when two referees disagree on whether a player is standing three yards offside”.

More work would be needed to prove inspections had a high degree of consistency and reliability.

Crucially, they said “results of research on consistency [must be] transparently reported”.

They also called for a “close external overview” of this work, “ideally…conducted by an independent organisation”.

Dearth of reliability evaluations

But Ofsted has “to start somewhere”, they said, adding that “for 30 years we have had pretty much nothing else”.

The last evaluation of Ofsted grade reliability was published in 2017, before the latest inspection framework was introduced.

It found two inspectors tended to agree on which grade to award a school, but the report only looked at “short” inspections of schools already rated ‘good’ or better.

Other studies have shown wider discrepancies. One by Bokhove, Jerrim and Sims in 2023 found that primary schools assigned a female lead inspector were around one third more likely to receive an ‘inadequate’ judgment.

‘Not a one-off’

Jerrim and Bokhove stressed Ofsted’s new work on consistency must not be “one and done” and “needs to be a much longer-term endeavour.”

Ofsted has said results of the new consistency work will be published next year.

It is not clear exactly when, but the watchdog said it was keen to make any necessary updates to the inspection framework ahead of the 2026-27 academic year.

But Gribbell and Braehler insisted the work not be a “one-off exercise”, and that regular reports will be published.

Latest education roles from

IT Technician

IT Technician

Harris Academy Morden

View job
Teacher of Geography

Teacher of Geography

Harris Academy Orpington

View job
Lecturer/Assessor in Electrical

Lecturer/Assessor in Electrical

South Gloucestershire and Stroud College

View job
Director of Management Information Systems (MIS)

Director of Management Information Systems (MIS)

South Gloucestershire and Stroud College

View job
Exams Assistant

Exams Assistant

Richmond and Hillcroft Adult & Community College

View job
Lecturer Electrical Installation

Lecturer Electrical Installation

Solihull College and University Centre

View job

Sponsored posts

Sponsored post
Sponsored

How Learner-Led Computing Promotes Student Engagement

For 15 years, Apps for Good has been championing digital education, empowering young people from all backgrounds - especially...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

How smarter buying can help UK schools make ends meet

UK schools are under financial duress – but digital procurement has the potential to save money, eliminate inefficiencies and...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Retirement planning and financial resilience – what do teachers need to think about?

Regional Manager, Oonagh Morrison, from Wesleyan Financial Services, discusses how financial resilience can impact retirement planning.

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

From Provision to Purpose: Making Internal AP Work for Every Pupil

Across England, a quiet transformation is underway. In schools up and down the country, leaders are reshaping how we...

SWAdvertorial

More from this theme

Ofsted
Ofsted
Long read

Inspectors criticise Ofsted’s ‘ridiculous’ training regime

'It just creates the sense that everything is rushed'

Lydia Chantler-Hicks

Ofsted
Exclusive

Ofsted inspectors to get four days of online training ahead of new framework

'Underpinning skills programme' comes on top of planned in-person and live online training, and inspectors also expected to spend...

Lydia Chantler-Hicks

Ofsted
Sir Martyn Oliver

Missed inspection targets and 5 more findings from Ofsted’s annual report

Ofsted's staff are also less happy this year, and turnover rates remain above civil service targets, a new report...

Lydia Chantler-Hicks

Ofsted

Ofsted to introduce report cards on reduced inspection timetable

Inspections led by 'most senior' HMIs only when framework launches, and no school visits in last week before Christmas

Lydia Chantler-Hicks

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *