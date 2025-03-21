Home All news
Ofsted

Ofsted mulls asking schools to rate inspectors

Watchdog begins work to 'explore commissioning an independent survey to ask professionals...for their views on Ofsted’s culture'

Watchdog begins work to 'explore commissioning an independent survey to ask professionals...for their views on Ofsted’s culture'

21 Mar 2025, 5:00

More from this author

facebook linkedin
See discussion
Exclusive

Ofsted is considering quizzing schools on inspectors’ “empathy, courtesy and respect” and the organisation’s wider culture after inspections, Schools Week can reveal.

A report from the watchdog this week noted that it has “begun internal work to explore commissioning an independent survey to ask professionals across all the sectors we work with for their views on Ofsted’s culture”.

It added: “This will include our openness, our organisational integrity, and whether inspectors and all of our staff are demonstrating our values of professionalism, empathy, courtesy and respect.

“We are also exploring asking post-inspection survey questions as part of the same survey.”

Ofsted’s board would then “scrutinise the data… to help us constantly refine and improve our performance”.

‘Improving how we work with schools’

Currently, post-inspection surveys only ask school staff for views on whether the inspection was carried out in a “professional manner”.

An Ofsted spokesperson stressed it has “made several changes to inspection over the last year, focused on school leaders’ and staff welfare”.

Paul Whiteman
Paul Whiteman

“But we are always looking to improve the way we work with schools,” they added.

“That is why we’re currently consulting on changes to inspection that aim to take these reforms even further.”

However, the news has reignited debate over inspector conduct, amid warnings there are still “too many” leaders being pushed to the brink of leaving the profession following onerous visits.

Paul Whiteman, general secretary of the National Association of Headteachers, said: “In the last month alone, we have heard from school leaders who are considering leaving the profession as a result of a bad inspection experience. 

“Even leaders who receive good outcomes describe being broken by the experience.”

‘It’s insane’

Headteacher Stuart Mycroft was stressed, anxious and “sobbing uncontrollably” when Ofsted called on Castleway Primary School in November.

The visit came just two months after an inspection at Castleway Nursery School, which he also leads. Both were rated ‘good’ in all areas.

Despite this, Mycroft said there “was a stark contrast” between the visits, even though they were conducted “under the same framework, leadership team and in the same community and building”. The “only” difference was the inspection team.

“You are rolling the dice… [as] the fate of your school depends on the mood of the person who walks into your building – it’s insane.”

Whiteman added that, “while not all inspections are like this, too many are and there is clearly a very long way to go. Rigour does not require high stakes, cliff edges or a confrontational approach.”

A Teacher Tapp survey in December found just 35 per cent of teachers said it was possible to accurately assess a school’s performance in just three days.

To conduct an accurate assessment, the majority of teachers said inspectors needed knowledge of the school’s context (85 per cent), phase expertise (80 per cent) and subject expertise (60 per cent). 

Post-inspection surveys

In September, headline Ofsted grades were ditched, ahead of a planned move to report cards in the next academic year. This came after the death of headteacher Ruth Perry.

A coroner ruled that an inspection contributed to her suicide after she was told her school had been rated ‘inadequate’. Ofsted subsequently promised to track whether “perceptions” of it were “improving over time”.

It has also now commissioned “independent behavioural research and cognitive testing” to determine how it can “best hear from children, learners, parents, carers and provider staff during” visits.

To aid this, it has “engaged with other international inspectorates to review best practice”.

Latest education roles from

IT Technician

IT Technician

Harris Academy Morden

View job
Teacher of Geography

Teacher of Geography

Harris Academy Orpington

View job
Lecturer/Assessor in Electrical

Lecturer/Assessor in Electrical

South Gloucestershire and Stroud College

View job
Director of Management Information Systems (MIS)

Director of Management Information Systems (MIS)

South Gloucestershire and Stroud College

View job
Exams Assistant

Exams Assistant

Richmond and Hillcroft Adult & Community College

View job
Lecturer Electrical Installation

Lecturer Electrical Installation

Solihull College and University Centre

View job

Sponsored posts

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Inspiring Leadership Conference 2025: Invaluable Insights, Professional Learning Opportunities & A Supportive Community

This June, the Inspiring Leadership Conference enters its eleventh year and to mark the occasion the conference not only...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Catch Up® Literacy and Catch Up® Numeracy are evidence-based interventions which are highly adaptable to meet the specific needs of SEND / ALN learners

Catch Up® is a not-for-profit charity working to address literacy and numeracy difficulties that contribute to underachievement. They offer...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

It’s Education’s Time to Shine: Celebrate your Education Community in 2025!

The deadline is approaching to nominate a colleague, team, whole school or college for the 2025 Pearson National Teaching...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Navigating NPQ Funding Cuts: An Apprenticeship Success Story

Last year’s NPQ funding cuts meant that half of England’s teachers faced costs of up to £4,000 to complete...

SWAdvertorial

More from this theme

Ofsted

More schools get positive Ofsted scores after headline grades ditched

First data on inspections without overall judgments shows rises across behaviour, personal development and leadership categories

Lydia Chantler-Hicks

Ofsted

Ofsted reform critics want ‘low-accountability system’, claims chief inspector

Sir Martyn Oliver says new report cards 'are not and never were going to bring about the end of...

Lydia Chantler-Hicks

Ofsted

Ofsted appoints Mark Vickers as external adviser for inclusion

AP academy trust CEO will be tasked with helping to implement Ofsted's reforms

Lydia Chantler-Hicks

Ofsted

Ofsted open to ‘another consultation’ on inspection reforms if sector demands rethink

Watchdog’s national director also insists report card proposals do not ‘throw the baby out with the bath water’

Schools Week Reporter

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *