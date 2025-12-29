Plus a damehood for a prominent professor of social mobility as 57 in the school sector recognised

Plus a damehood for a prominent professor of social mobility as 57 in the school sector recognised

A prominent academy trust leader will be knighted and a well-known professor of social mobility will be made a dame in the new year’s honours list.

Dr Stephen Taylor and Professor Sonia Blandford are among 57 people working in or with the schools community in England recognised this year.

Steve Taylor

Taylor, the CEO of the 35-school Cabot Learning Federation and chair of the Queen Street Group of academy leaders will be knighted for services to education.

“Since learning of this award, I have thought about all those colleagues in the Cabot Learning Federation and in the wider sector, whose work and successes have inspired me over the years to strive to do my best for the children we serve,” he said.

“Anything I would count as an achievement has come about as the result of working in collaboration with great people I have had the privilege of knowing, in the CLF and beyond.

“That includes a number of leaders in the Queen Street Group whose work in education has been recognised over the years, and I feel fortunate to have them as colleagues.”

Professor Sonia Blandford

He added he was “extremely grateful for this honour and look forward to sharing the news with colleagues and sharing the experience with my family, whose support I never take for granted”.

Blandford, professor of social mobility at Plymouth Marjon University and founder of the school improvement charity Achievement for All, will be made a dame.

She said: “My thanks to all my colleagues, friends and family for your support and kindness throughout my career. I am proud to be a member of the teaching profession.”

Leaders honoured

Fifty-five other people who work in or with schools were recognised this year.

Four will receive the CBE, 15 the OBE, 25 the MBE and 11 the British Empire Medal.

Among those recognised are 17 current or former trust CEOs or school executive headteachers, nine heads, eight people from the charity or third sectors, six support staff, five council officials, three governors or trustees, two volunteers, two academics, a civil servant and an assistant head.

Dr Nikos Savvas

Dr Nikos Savvas, chief executive of Eastern Education Group, which runs nine schools, will receive the OBE.

“This honour belongs to the whole of Eastern Education Group and to Suffolk,” he said.

“What we have achieved here shows that world-class education doesn’t only happen in big cities.

“Suffolk is leading the way, and this award is recognition of the people, partnerships and communities that make that possible. I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve accomplished together.”

Anita Bath

Anita Bath, chief executive of the Bishop Bewick Catholic Education Trust has also been awarded the OBE.

She said she was “deeply honoured and so happy to receive an OBE in the new year’s honours.

“This recognition is not something I ever expected, and I accept it on behalf of the many dedicated colleagues I have worked alongside throughout my career.

“I am particularly thankful for the opportunity to lead the Bishop Bewick Catholic Education Trust since its inception and I am so grateful to the leaders and staff who made this possible.

“It was a brave leap of faith to bring all 39 Catholic schools together in such a short time and the commitment shown by its people has been very humbling indeed.”

‘Highly respected’

Anne Dellar

Anne Dellar, the former chief executive of the Oxford Diocesan Schools Trust, will receive the MBE.

Kathy Winrow, chair of the trust’s trustees, said: “During her time as our CEO, Anne always had an exciting vision for ODST.

“She oversaw the MAT’s growth from two to 43 schools and her passion for ensuring every child had the opportunity to access the very best education was exemplary.

“She is highly respected by trustees and headteachers within the MAT, and colleagues at national level. It was been a privilege to work with Anne over many years and see her ambition, generosity of spirit and care have a lasting and positive impact.”

The full schools list

Please note the spellings, titles and styles of each entry match what has been provided by government. If there’s a mistake or we’ve missed anyone out, please email news@schoolsweek.co.uk.

Please bear in mind we only cover the schools sector in England.

Damehood

Professor Sonia BLANDFORD, Professor of Social Mobility, Plymouth Marjon University. For services to Education. Wiltshire

Knighthood

Dr Stephen Peter TAYLOR Chief Executive Officer, Cabot Learning Federation. For services to Education. Somerset

Commanders of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)

Professor Teresa Mary CREMIN Professor of Education, The Open University. For services to Education. East Sussex

Shazia Kauser HUSSAIN Director of Children’s Social Care, Department for Education. For services to Children and Families. Greater London

Deborah Anna JONES Lately Executive Director Children, Families and Education Services, Croydon Council. For services to Children, Young People and Families. Oxfordshire

Heather Ann SANDY Executive Director of Children’s Services, Lincolnshire County Council. For services to Education. Lincolnshire

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Anita Frances Maria BATH Chief Executive Officer, Bishop Bewick Catholic Education Trust, Newcastle, North Tyneside and Northumberland. For services to Education. County Durham

Jonathan BISHOP Chief Executive Officer and Executive Headteacher, Cornerstone Academy Trust, Devon. For services to Education. Devon

Simon ELLIOTT Chief Executive Officer, Community Schools Trust. For services to Education. Greater London

Emma Kate ENGLISH Executive Director, British Educational Travel Association. For services to the Youth and Student Travel Industry. Greater London

Clare Elizabeth FLINTOFF Lately Chief Executive Officer, Asset Education, Ipswich, Suffolk. For services to Education. Suffolk

Linda Susan JONES Chief Executive Officer, Prospere Learning Trust. For services to Education. Cheshire

Carolyn MORGAN Lately Chief Executive Officer, The Ascent Academies’ Trust, Sunderland, Tyne and Wear. For services to Special Educational Needs and Disabilities. County Durham

Gaynor Alison RENNIE Lately Headteacher, All Souls Church of England Primary School, Heywood, Lancashire. For services to Education. Greater Manchester

Paul Thompson RICKEARD Ecumencial Canon, Cathedral of Newcastle upon Tyne and Chief Executive Officer, Durham and Newcastle Diocesan Learning Trust, Tyne and Wear. For services to Education. Northumberland

Dr Nikolaos SAVVAS DL Chief Executive Officer, West Suffolk College, West Suffolk Trust, and Eastern Education Group, and Principal Abbeygate Sixth Form College, Suffolk. For services to Further Education. Suffolk

Timothy William SHERRIFF Vice-Chair, Chartered Institute of Educational Assessors. For services to Education. Lancashire

William George Stewart SMITH Chief Executive Officer and Founder, Greenshaw Learning Trust. For services to Education. Oxfordshire

Thomas Brendan TAPPING Chief Executive Officer, Bishop Chadwick Catholic Education Trust, Houghton-le-Spring, Tyne and Wear. For services to Education. County Durham

Victoria Ann WELLS Lately Director of Sport, Youth Sport Trust, Loughborough, Leicestershire. For services to Special Educational Needs and Disabilities. Worcestershire

Rachel Emma WILKES Chief Executive Officer, Humber Education Trust. For services to Education. East Riding of Yorkshire

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Olusola Oluronke Anike ALABI Director, Exam Success Education Centre. For services to Education. Essex

Oluremi Morenike ATOYEBI Headteacher, Osmani Primary School, London Borough of Tower Hamlets. For services to Education. Greater London

Helen Victoria BINGHAM Early Years Practitioner, Aspire Academy Trust, St Austell, Cornwall. For services to Early Years Education. Cornwall

Rebecca Jane BOLLANDS Head Teacher, Earlson Primary School, Coventry. For services to Cultural Education in the West Midlands. Warwickshire

Georgina BURROWS (Georgina Stafford) Senior Teacher, Rumworth School, Bolton, Greater Manchester. For services to Education. Greater Manchester

Mervin CATO Head of Secondary Behaviour Support Service, Enfield Council. For services to Education. Greater London

Judith Lesley CHARLESWORTH Lately Chair, Barnet Special Education Trust, London. For services to Education. Hertfordshire

Eileen Gillian CLARK Vice-Chair, Pickwick Academy Trust Board and Chair, School Improvement Committee. For services to Education. Wiltshire

Lucy CONLEY Lately Chief Executive Officer, South Lincolnshire Academies Trust. For services to Education. Lincolnshire

Kathryn Anne CREWE-READ Lately Headteacher, Bishop’s Stortford College. For services to Education. Shropshire

Edison DAVID Executive Headteacher, Granton Primary School, London Borough of Lambeth. For services to Education. Greater London

Jacqueline Anne DELLAR Lately Chief Executive Officer, Oxford Diocesan Schools Trust. For services to Education. Berkshire

Andrea ENGLISH Lately Executive Headteacher, North and South West Durham Learning Federation. For services to Education. County Durham

Margaret Antoinette FISHER Lately Chair of Governors, Dorridge Primary School. For services to Education. West Midlands

Fiona Mary GEORGE Trustee, Rumbletums Community Cafe, Kimberley, Nottinghamshire. For services to Special Educational Needs. Nottinghamshire

Beth GIBSON Head of Attendance and Inclusive Pathways, Birmingham City Council, West Midlands. For services to Education. Warwickshire

Vanessa Marie GRAUS (Vanessa Langley) Headteacher, Arbourthorne Community Primary School, Sheffield, South Yorkshire. For services to Education. South Yorkshire

David John GURNEY Chief Executive Officer, Cockburn Multi- Academy Trust, Leeds, Yorkshire. For services to Education. West Yorkshire

David William HUDSON Lately Headteacher, Royal Latin School, Buckinghamshire. For services to Education. Oxfordshire

Amanda KING Early Years Strategic Lead, Warwickshire County Council and Coventry City Council. For services to Early Years Education. Warwickshire

Michael Andrew LONCASTER Lately Headteacher, Molescroft Primary School, Beverley, East Riding of Yorkshire. For services to Education. East Riding of Yorkshire

Karen RATCLIFFE Lately Headteacher, Harton Primary School, South Shields, Tyne and Wear. For services to Education. Tyne and Wear

Kylie Melissa SPARK Chief Executive Officer, Inspiring Learners Multi-Academy Trust, Cheshire. For services to Education. Greater Manchester

John Francis TOWERS Headmaster, Barrow Hills School, Godalming, Surrey. For services to Education. Surrey

Rachael WARWICK Lately Chief Executive Officer, Ridgeway Education Trust, Oxfordshire. For services to Education. Oxfordshire

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)

Jake Oliver ARMSTRONG Careers Leader, Addey and Stanhope School, London Borough of Lewisham. For services to Education. Greater London

Amila BEGUMAHMED (Amila Ahmed) Teaching Assistant, Cyril Jackson Primary, London Borough of Tower Hamlets. For services to Education. Greater London

Kelly CLARKE Inclusion Manager, Hanson Academy, Bradford. For services to Education. West Yorkshire

Annabel Susan Alice GITTINS Chair, Association of Senior Children’s and Education Librarians. For services to Young People. Shropshire

Frances Elizabeth HILL Caretaker, John Ruskin School, Coniston, Cumbria. For services to Education. Cumbria

John Melvyn JOHNSON Volunteer, Wolverhampton Grammar School, West Midlands. For services to Education. West Midlands

Susan Renee MARSHALL For services to Education and to the community in Weston-super-Mare. Somerset

Bhajan MATHARU Assistant Headteacher, Deanesfield Primary School, London Borough of Hillingdon. For services to Education and Early Years. Greater London

Lisa RIDING Head of the Speech and Communication Specialist Resource, St Thomas à Becket, Wakefield, West Yorkshire. For services to Education. West Yorkshire

Cindy Marie SUTCLIFFE Inclusion Manager, Hanson Academy, Bradford, West Yorkshire. For services to Education. West Yorkshire

Brenda Irene WRIGHT Volunteer, St Issey Church of England Primary School, Wadebridge, Cornwall. For services to Education. Cornwall