Home Opinion
AI

New ministers are taking the lead on AI – but at which end?

The DfE's new £4 million AI project could be a case of the edtech tail wagging the education dog - with worrying consequences for children

The DfE's new £4 million AI project could be a case of the edtech tail wagging the education dog - with worrying consequences for children

Jen Persson

Director, Defend Digital Me

9 Sep 2024, 5:00

facebook linkedin
See discussion

In the summer holidays, at a conference in South Korea, the DfE announced a project to create a datastore for “AI companies to train their tools”. Scant on detail, it begs practical, legal and ethical questions.

The project will be funded to the tune of  £3 million, with a share of a further £1 million available to encourage its use by those who bring forward ideas that reduce teacher workload.  

But does the government understand sector priorities or the root causes of excessive teacher workload? And will displacing tasks into as-yet imaginary, untested tools, make any substantive difference?

Ethical implications for staff are significant. The push for personalisation is contested and raises concerns including inequity, quality, learner profiling and using ‘if then’ logic to treat pupils like the others they match.

Schools and their legally accountable bodies need to know the sources of the, “anonymised pupil assessments” that will be used to “stimulate the edtech market”. The DfE must commit in its framework on AI products, promised later this year, for companies to prove lawful provenance of their AI training data – where the basis of the AI product comes from – before any pupil data might be added to it.

If you understand the scale of digital risks (including identity theft, fraud, and sextortion) then the lifetime protection of children’s records is clearly a safeguarding duty, not an IT issue.

The supporting Gen AI use cases report says, “In the information provided to parents and schools, it is important to be clear that the removal of all PII is not guaranteed”.

Noting the choice of the U.S. term PII (Personally Identifiable Information) instead of ‘personal data’ applied in UK law, what does that mean for children whose parents signed away their written work to create the Proof of Concept model?

Instead of investing in staff and infrastructure, the focus is on incentivising tech firms

This is unclear, both in the IP agreement generated by Faculty AI and DfE for schools to disseminate to parents, and in the DfE’s AI privacy notice

In accompanying public attitudes research, most parents expect to be asked for permission. Of those Survation polled on behalf of Defend Digital Me in 2018, 69 per cent didn’t know a National Pupil Database existed, let alone about today’s commercial reuses

Many products, including large language models like OpenAI’s ChatGPT, even require child users to be 13+ and have parental consent, which cannot be freely given and withdrawn with ease and is therefore problematic (if not impossible) to gain in educational settings.

Meanwhile, generative AI models are losing their over-hyped appeal to investors. Edtech companies are increasingly platform-based, demanding user lock-in. Pearson, for example, aims to be the “Netflix of Education” built on a single Oracle platform.

The influence of corporate donors in shaping public sector procurement, such as the Tony Blair Institute’s backing by Oracle owner Larry Ellison, therefore demands scrutiny.

There’s a global race to control computing power and cloud infrastructure. The countries leading on AI may avoid the most apparent environmental and social harms (climate damage, cheap labour cleaning nasty content from training datasets, and child labour in mining minerals for hardware) but what of our obligations to the future?

The government must strengthen the application of basic principles of data protection law for schools and implement the 2020 Council of Europe Guidelines for Educational Settings.  

In a 2019 Nesta survey, while 75 per cent of parents said they would be happy for AI to be used for timetabling, support dropped to 55 per cent in favour of AI adjusting the pace of a student’s learning. 

A safe digital environment for the education sector requires teacher training on data protection and child rights. It hinges on information management systems to enable schools to meet legal obligations such as on optional data items. And it must include mechanisms to enable parental opt-in for re-uses.

But instead of the government investing in staff and adequate school infrastructure (which some achieve today by flaunting laws on the prohibition of charges for provision of education and locking parents into expensive, school-controlled 1:1 iPad schemes), the focus is on incentivising tech firms keen to reach new markets.

How will the department make sure it’s not been sold a pup? It’s fair for schools to ask if the AI tail is wagging the education dog, and who’s holding the lead.

Latest education roles from

Learning Coach – Maths

Learning Coach – Maths

Barnet and Southgate College

View job
Learning Coach – English

Learning Coach – English

Barnet and Southgate College

View job
Lecturer in Agriculture

Lecturer in Agriculture

Capel Manor College

View job
Lecturer in Environmental Conservation

Lecturer in Environmental Conservation

Capel Manor College

View job
Team Leader in Animal Management

Team Leader in Animal Management

Capel Manor College

View job
Management Information and Exams Officer

Management Information and Exams Officer

Capel Manor College

View job

Sponsored posts

Sponsored post
Sponsored

The September Snapshot: What Back-to-School Questions Should School Leaders Ask Staff?

The start of a new school year is the perfect time to set a clear direction, establish expectations, and...

Victoria

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Preparing the Next Generation: The Dual Skill Set Critical for Future Careers

We believe that all young people can shape their future through technology - they just need the right support...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Navigating NPQ Funding Cuts: Discover Leader Apprenticeships with NPQs

Recent cuts to NPQ funding, as reported by Schools Week, mean 14,000 schools previously eligible for scholarships now face...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

How do you tackle the MIS dilemma?

With good planning, attention to detail, and clear communication, switching MIS can be a smooth and straightforward process, but...

SWAdvertorial

More from this theme

AI
Exclusive

Ministers plan to appoint edtech evidence checkers

Revealed: Experts to scrutinise classroom impact of technology tools as part of new AI training package for teachers worth...

Lucas Cumiskey

AI

Oak gets another £2m to expand AI quizzes and lesson planner

First step to 'providing every teacher with personalised artificial intelligence lesson-planning assistant', says government

Schools Week Reporter

AI

Education ‘hackathon’ could test AI role in EHCPs and careers advice

The artificial intelligence firm linked to Vote Leave campaign wins £350k government contract to run first-of-kind event

Samantha Booth

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *