Ark boss Lucy Heller to step down after 22 years

One of the most influential academy trust bosses is set to step down after more than two decades in the job.

Ark chief executive Lucy Heller – who oversees 39 schools across the country – will leave the role at the end of this academic year.

Trust chair Tina Alexandrou said Heller “has dedicated more than two decades to making sure that children get the education they deserve”.

“Not only has she grown a network of successful schools where young people can truly flourish, but her influence on the wider sector – as a credible voice and tireless champion of educational equity – is substantial.”

22 years at Ark

Heller, who leads the trust as well as the wider Ark charity, joined as the founding director of the organisation’s academy trust, Ark Schools, in 2004.

She became CEO of the wider charity eight years later.

Ark said she arrived in the organisation’s “early days” when it had a small portfolio of local and international partnerships in social care, health, including HIV treatment, and education programmes.

Under her stewardship it has “incubated 21 ventures”, including Ark Curriculum Plus and Ark Teacher Training, that have “impacted over 5.5 million children in the UK” and reach millions more around the world each year.

The charity added that its academy trust educates “nearly double the national average of children eligible for free school meals”.

It has “consistently ranked among the top MATs for key stage 2 outcomes”, with 85 per cent of year 13 pupils progressing to university.

‘Legacy’

Ark chair Ian Wace said: “Lucy’s willingness to collaborate, innovate and push for systemic change will leave an enduring mark on education – in the UK and around the world.

“We all started the journey of Ark Schools together and she has shaped what it is today. Ark will stand proudly as a legacy of her endeavour.”

Ark has confirmed it will appoint two new CEOs to replace Heller. One will run the wider charity, while the other will lead the academy trust.

It believes this will “give each entity the focus it requires, while maintaining the close collaboration between schools and ventures”.

The boards are working with executive recruitment agency Saxton Bampfylde to fill the positions.

Schools Week has asked Ark what Heller intends to do after she leaves.