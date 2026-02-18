Misinformation is a challenge teachers can’t face alone

Every day, teachers share a challenge that we face as fact checkers: the rapid emergence of an online world in which notions of objective reality are under threat

Every day, teachers share a challenge that we face as fact checkers: the rapid emergence of an online world in which notions of objective reality are under threat, and a shared understanding of truth is being eroded.

It presents a profound challenge for the profession. Teachers are increasingly expected to act not only as subject specialists, but also as arbiters of reliable knowledge.

Pupils, and indeed teachers, arrive in classrooms exposed to a constant stream of information from social media, influencers and online communities that often think opinion is the same as evidence.

This can make teaching established scientific, historical or civic knowledge more contentious, particularly when facts don’t support narratives that individuals have absorbed at home or online.

Some teachers may find themselves navigating accusations of bias or indoctrination simply for following the national curriculum or a broad scientific consensus.

The pressure is intensified by the bewildering pace and volume of information which circulates in our 24/7 society.

This leaves little time for careful verification, and it is essential to recognise that teachers – just like the rest of us – can be vulnerable themselves.

Teachers aren’t immune from misinformation

Teachers already face heavy workloads which reduce opportunities for engaging properly with emerging research or media literacy training.

In such conditions, even well-intentioned teachers may sometimes rely on oversimplified sources or outdated materials, or persuasive but unreliable content shared within personal or professional networks.

This creates a real risk that misinformation can seep into lessons, assemblies or classroom discussions without being recognised as what it is.

This should not come as a surprise. Teachers are members of society too, and can fall victim to the same fears, and the same algorithmic biases, as everyone else.

40 per cent of pupils say relatives believe conspiracy theories

Conspiracy thinking and mistrust of institutions do not stop at the school gate. One of the first steps in dealing with them effectively is to recognise that misinformation is an all-of-society problem.

Some 40 per cent of pupils had encountered relatives believing information they would consider a conspiracy theory, in research by the Commission into Countering Online Conspiracy Theories in Schools, supported by the Pears Foundation.

Meanwhile 27 per cent of pupils had experienced a relationship with a relative becoming difficult because of the older adult’s opinions.

Teachers are not always immune from this. When professional judgement is constantly scrutinised by parents, senior leaders, inspectors and the wider public, there is also a temptation to cling to clear-cut answers or popular narratives rather than engage with uncertainty and complexity.

Without structured support and high-quality continuing professional development, some teachers may also unconsciously reproduce misleading claims, particularly in fast-moving areas such as health, technology or climate science.

We must help teachers defend evidence-based debate

Ultimately, this poses a danger not only to educational standards but to the civic role of our schools.

If teachers themselves lose confidence in the idea of shared facts, it becomes far harder to build the critical thinking and respect for evidence that pupils need.

The curriculum and assessment review’s commitment to strengthening media literacy through citizenship and English provides an important foundation for this, creating space for pupils to learn how evidence is constructed, tested and debated.

This work must be woven into everyday classroom practice rather than treated as a standalone discipline.

Teachers should be supported as defenders of evidence-based debate, not left to navigate misinformation alone, which is why the direction set out by the review is so welcome.

To that end, it is essential that schools and the wider education system provide consistent, high-quality support for all their staff.

Only then will they feel confident and well-equipped to respond to conspiracy beliefs wherever these arise, whether in the classroom or across the wider school community.

Creating a culture of trust, openness and learning recognises a simple truth: we’re all human.

Like pupils, teachers need support rather than sanction to navigate these complex issues effectively.

This article is part of a series exploring the ongoing work of the Pears Foundation’s Commission into Countering Online Conspiracies in Schools.