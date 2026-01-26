Ministers to trial AI tutoring in England’s schools

Government claims pilot 'could support up to 450,000 children a year on free school meals to access one to one tutoring'

Government claims pilot 'could support up to 450,000 children a year on free school meals to access one to one tutoring'

The government will trial “AI tutoring tools” in schools, something ministers claim could benefit “up to 450,000 disadvantaged kids”.

The Department for Education pilot intends to test “safe AI powered tutoring tools providing personalised, one-to-one learning support – levelling the playing field for those who cannot afford private tutors”.

It is the latest of a series of government announcements relating to AI in education.

The DfE warned tonight access to tutoring is “deeply unequal, with children from wealthier families far more likely to benefit”.

Government will run a “tender for industry to co-create AI tutoring tools with teachers, with the goal of bringing these tools to a similar level of quality, so that we can offer, at scale, the kind of personalised one to one support often only available to a privileged few”.

“By adapting to individual pupils’ needs, the tools could provide extra help when they get stuck and identify where they need more practice to master their lessons, with the potential to help them catch up with their peers,” the DfE said.

From the summer term, there will be “teacher-led co-creation of AI tutoring tools with industry.

Tools available to schools by end of 2027

The tools “will then be available to schools by the end of 2027. From years 9 – 11 alone this means the tools could support up to 450,000 children a year on free school meals to access one to one tutoring”, the DfE said.

The department has also pledged to “robustly test AI tutoring tools, so they are safe and work for pupils, including the most disadvantaged, and school staff.

“This includes ensuring they work in tandem with the national curriculum to build on children’s learning in class.”

But the department insisted the tools will “complement” high-quality face-to-face tutoring, but won’t replace it.

Bridget Phillipson

“AI tutoring tools have the potential to transform access to tailored support for young people, taking tutoring from a privilege of the lucky few, to every child who needs it – so all children can achieve and thrive,” said education secretary Bridget Phillipson.

“But AI tools are only helpful in education if they are safe and support learning – and that is a non-negotiable. We will ensure tutoring tools are designed with teachers and rigorously tested, so they enhance pupils’ learning and keep our children safe online, never replacing the human connection that only great teachers can provide.”

Trials will begin later this year with children in secondary schools.

Government will develop “robust benchmarks” so parents and teachers “can be confident that AI tools for use by pupils are high quality, reliable and most importantly safe”.

School staff will be supported “with clear, practical training developed with the education sector, so they have the skills, knowledge, and confidence to use AI safely and effectively”.