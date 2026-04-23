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24 April 2026

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Ministers mull future of £380m SEND budgets transfer policy

Some councils say transfers are necessary, but heads want the policy scrapped and decisions reversed

Ruth Lucas

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Ministers are mulling changes to a controversial policy that allowed councils to raid nearly £380 million from school budgets over the past decade to plug spiralling SEND deficits.

Schools Week can reveal how 21 councils were given ministerial go-ahead to transfer a combined £75.5 million from mainstream school budgets to the highneeds pot in 2026-27.

Headteachers are demanding the government scrap the cash transfers, in light of its plans to wipe most of councilsexisting SEND deficits.

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