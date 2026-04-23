Listen to this story Members can listen to an AI-generated audio version of this article. 1.0x Audio narration uses an AI-generated voice. 0:00 0:00 Become a member to listen to this article Subscribe Ministers are mulling changes to a controversial policy that allowed councils to raid nearly £380 million from school budgets over the past decade to plug spiralling SEND deficits. Schools Week can reveal how 21 councils were given ministerial go-ahead to transfer a combined £75.5 million from mainstream school budgets to the high–needs pot in 2026-27. Headteachers are demanding the government scrap the cash transfers, in light of its plans to wipe most of councils’ existing SEND deficits. Become a member for unlimited access to Schools Week subscribe Our members enjoy early access to exclusive content and in-depth articles before anyone else. Get expert journalism, experience fewer ads, and unlock a growing range of member benefits.