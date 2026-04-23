Ministers are mulling changes to a controversial policy that allowed councils to raid nearly £380 million from school budgets over the past decade to plug spiralling SEND deficits.

Schools Week can reveal how 21 councils were given ministerial go-ahead to transfer a combined £75.5 million from mainstream school budgets to the high–needs pot in 2026-27.

Headteachers are demanding the government scrap the cash transfers, in light of its plans to wipe most of councils’ existing SEND deficits.