Matt Wrack wins NASUWT leadership election

Ex-FBU general secretary wins in first contested election in decades, but less than 5 per cent of members take part

23 Jul 2025, 18:11

More from this author

Matt Wrack
Breaking

Matt Wrack has been elected as the permanent general secretary of the NASUWT teaching union.

The former Fire Brigades Union leader, who was the union executive’s nomination for the role, beat challenger Neil Butler with 5,249 to Butler’s 3,126.

Only 4.7 of the 178,306 eligible members took part.

The election was called in June after both Wrack and Butler secured enough nominations to run in the union’s first contested election in decades.

The union had previously announced that Wrack had been elected unopposed, but faced a High Court challenge from Butler, the union’s national officer for Wales, forcing it to re-open nominations, name Wrack its acting leader and pay Butler’s £78,000 legal costs.

Wayne Broom, NASUWT’s national president, said the election “engaged our members up and down the country, and the result reflects their confidence in his leadership.

“Matt will play a vital role in the next chapter of the union’s work on behalf of teachers across the UK.”

He also thanked Butler “for standing in this election and for his ongoing service to NASUWT – his dedication exemplifies the strength of this union’s democracy”.

Turnout in union general secretary elections is historically low. Daniel Kebede, a close ally of Wrack, was elected as leader of the National Education Union in 2023 on a turnout of 9 per cent.

‘Immensely honoured’

Wrack said he was “immensely honoured to be elected general secretary of NASUWT.

“I want to thank every member who participated in this election for placing their trust in me.

“NASUWT is a proud and powerful voice for teachers, and together we will make that voice even stronger. I pay tribute to Dr. Patrick Roach for his years of service and to Neil Butler for a spirited campaign that highlighted the issues our members care about.”

He said the union’s priority was now “unity and action.

“Teachers have endured years of underinvestment, overwork, and undervaluing of our profession.

“We urgently need government to invest in education – that means fair pay, manageable workloads, and safe, respectful working environments for staff and students.”

