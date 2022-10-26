Major Labour review wants creative curriculum and less exams focus

Labour's skills report will inform the party's manifesto: Here are the proposed schools policies

A major study to inform a potential Labour government’s education manifesto has proposed a review of Ofsted, a reformed “creative” national curriculum and less focus on exams.

Former education secretary Lord David Blunkett’s Learning and Skills report was requested by Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer last year.

Its recommendations, published today, will be help inform the party’s manifesto and will be presented to its policy forum over the winter.

Blunkett, pictured, said it seeks to “initiate a rational public debate about the part that everyone can play in contributing to success” to put “education and training back at the centre of government thinking”.

Here’s the main proposals for schools…