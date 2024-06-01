Home All news
Election 2024

Lib Dems: Primary free school meals an ‘ambition not a funded commitment’

And schools wouldn't get immediate pupil premium boost under plans to raise FSM earnings threshold

And schools wouldn't get immediate pupil premium boost under plans to raise FSM earnings threshold

1 Jun 2024, 5:00

More from this author

facebook linkedin
See discussion

Extending free school meals to all primary pupils is an “ambition when public finances allow, rather than a funded commitment”, the Liberal Democrats have said.

The party has also proposed raising the earnings threshold for means-tested meals to £20,000, expanding eligibility to 900,000 pupils. But schools would not immediately get pupil premium funding for these children.

A policy motion to the party’s conference last year called for the extension of free school meals “to all children in primary education and all secondary school children whose families receive Universal Credit”.

The Liberal Democrats said today that, if they won the election, they would immediately extend free school meals to “all 900,000 children living in poverty who currently miss out”.

The party told Schools Week it would do so by raising the earnings threshold to £20,000.

According to previous analysis from the Institute for Fiscal Studies, this would cost around £425 million and “mean that around two-thirds of children whose families get universal credit also get means-tested free school meals”.

Universal primary meals ‘as finances stabilise’

The second phase of the party’s plan would see all primary school children receiving free school meals “as the public finances stabilise”. 

Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey

IfS analysis suggests extending free school meals to all universal credit families, as stipulated in last year’s policy motion, would have a far greater price tag of £1 billion. Extending meals to all primary pupils would cost another £1 billion.

The Lib Dems have allocated £500 million for the raising of the earnings threshold. This would come from an estimated £1.4 billion a year raised from a 4 per cent levy on the share buybacks of FTSE 100 listed corporations.

But unlike those children who currently get means-tested free school meals, schools would not receive pupil premium funding for youngsters who would become eligible via raising the earnings threshold.

Schools Week analysis estimates the additional pupil premium funding would cost at least £1.3 billion.

“Initially, pupil premium allocations would stay on the existing eligibility requirements for FSM, not our expanded ones. We would aim to expand the pupil premium to more children from low-income families when the public finances allow,” the party said.

The Lib Dems have also not said whether their expansions of free school meals eligibility would come with capital funding to allow for schools to expand kitchens and buy more catering equipment.

Warning over ‘two tier’ pupil premium system

School food campaigner Andy Jolley said he was pleased to see “some positives from the Lib Dems”.

“But a lack of firm timescales and nothing on food quality or monitoring are disappointing omissions.”

Andy Jolley
Andy Jolley

He pointed out that the pupil premium was a “coalition policy created to boost outcomes for low income pupils”.

“Creating a two-tier pupil premium system would seem to undermine its whole purpose.”

Party leader Sir Ed Davey said “across the country, I hear heartbreaking stories of children going to school with empty packed lunch boxes as parents struggle to cover even the basic costs. 

“Conservative MPs should hang their heads in shame at a legacy of children going hungry in the worst cost of living crisis in a generation.”

Latest education roles from

Trustee and Chair of Education and Training Committee

Trustee and Chair of Education and Training Committee

Barnsley College

View job
Visual Display and Branding Lecturer

Visual Display and Branding Lecturer

Barnsley College

View job
Teacher of Maths – KS5 LEAD

Teacher of Maths – KS5 LEAD

Barnsley College

View job
Garment Technologist Lecturer

Garment Technologist Lecturer

Barnsley College

View job
SGS Create Teacher

SGS Create Teacher

Barnsley College

View job
Invigilator

Invigilator

Barnsley College

View job

Sponsored posts

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Inspiring Education Leaders for 10 Years

The 10th Inspiring Leadership Conference is to be held on 13 and 14 June 2024 at the ICC in...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Inspire creativity in your classroom. Sky Arts’ Access All Arts week is back!

Now in its third year, Access All Arts week is a nationwide celebration of creativity for primary schools (17-21...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Unleash the Power of Sport in your setting this summer! National School Sports Week is back!

Unleash the Power of Sport this summer with National School Sports Week powered by Monster Kickabout! From 17-23 June,...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

The live broadcast designed to get more girls moving

Free to access and open to all students in years 7-11, Studio You is bringing together a panel of...

SWAdvertorial

Election 2024

Over 330,000 children waiting for mental health support – Lib Dems

Research finds average waits of over a year in some areas as party confirms £620m plan for professionals in...

Freddie Whittaker

Election 2024

Election delays 2024 academy trust handbook

ESFA chief tells leaders vital guidance will be delayed until after country goes to the polls

Jack Dyson

Election 2024
Exclusive

Teacher pay response won’t come before election, Keegan confirms

Education secretary tells unions government 'will not be able' to publish STRB response until after July 4 poll

Freddie Whittaker

Election 2024
Exclusive

DfE civil servants churn endangers next government’s reforms

Number of staff leaving the DfE has almost doubled since before the pandemic

Freddie Whittaker

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *