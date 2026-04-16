Lessons from Singapore in shaping school system culture

When people look at Singapore’s schools, they often ask what policies, initiatives or reforms sit behind the system’s eye-catching success. But during a recent delegation organised by the British Council and the Department for Education, what became clear very quickly is that Singapore’s success rests on something deeper. It rests on a shared understanding that education is a nation-building project, with teachers and leaders as the nation-builders, entrusted with shaping both individuals and society. Become a member for unlimited access to Schools Week subscribe Our members enjoy early access to exclusive content and in-depth articles before anyone else. Get expert journalism, experience fewer ads, and unlock a growing range of member benefits.