Home All news
Election 2024

Labour will ‘turn the tide’ on child poverty, says ex-PM Brown

Rayner also says issue will be 'responsibility of the whole cabinet' to resolve

Rayner also says issue will be 'responsibility of the whole cabinet' to resolve

3 Jul 2024, 15:05

More from this author

facebook linkedin
See discussion

Former prime minister Gordon Brown has said a Labour government could be “a landmark in turning the tide against child poverty”, as leaders demanded the issue takes centre stage.

Writing for Schools Week, ASCL president John Camp said “childhood poverty and family destitution is the most pressing social policy issue” which “sits at the very heart of some of the major challenges facing the education system”.

“The next government must show determination and ambition in its desire to eradicate childhood poverty,” said Camp, also chief executive of The Compass Partnership of Schools. “If it does, our sector can be pivotal in helping it achieve that aim.”

A study in April found there are now 4,000 school-based food banks in England – more than run by charities – equating to one in five schools.

Speaking in a Labour campaign video this week, Labour’s deputy leader Angela Rayner said it would be the “responsibility of the whole cabinet, driven by the prime minister, to end the child poverty we are seeing at the minute”.

Rayner and Brown

A Programme for International Student Assessment study found one in ten youngsters in England skipped meals at least once a week, on par with countries like Mexico and Moldova.

A Unicef study last year also found UK child poverty levels leapt by about 20 per cent between 2012 and 2021.

‘Schools should be integral’

School leaders have called for a cross-government poverty strategy. Children’s commissioner Rachel de Souza wants a poverty tsar.

Camp added schools “should be integral to the development of cross-governmental policies to transform children’s lives across the country”.

Labour has pledged a cross-government taskforce to tackle the issue, with child poverty reduction experts “at the heart of this work”.

“Labour will put a focus on reducing child poverty at the centre of how we secure opportunity for children and young people from every background and every corner of our country,” the party’s missions document added.

Brown, Labour prime minister from 2007 to 2010, said that “every department is really a children’s department”.

“There’s initiatives that could start immediately to make a huge difference. This next Labour government has a chance to be a landmark in turning the tide against child poverty.”

Latest education roles from

IT Services Co-ordinator

IT Services Co-ordinator

Bournemouth and Poole College

View job
Engineering Assessor

Engineering Assessor

Riverside College

View job
SLCN Intervention Manager

SLCN Intervention Manager

Shireland Collegiate Academy

View job
Chief Operating Officer – City College Norwich

Chief Operating Officer – City College Norwich

FEA

View job
Learning Support Assistant

Learning Support Assistant

Woodside Primary School

View job
Specialist Tutor (Oasis)

Specialist Tutor (Oasis)

South Gloucestershire and Stroud College

View job

Sponsored posts

Sponsored post
Sponsored

How do you tackle the MIS dilemma?

With good planning, attention to detail, and clear communication, switching MIS can be a smooth and straightforward process, but...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

How can we prepare learners for their future in an ever-changing world?

By focusing their curriculums on transferable skills, digital skills, and sustainability, schools and colleges can be confident that learners...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Inspiring Education Leaders for 10 Years

The 10th Inspiring Leadership Conference is to be held on 13 and 14 June 2024 at the ICC in...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Inspire creativity in your classroom. Sky Arts’ Access All Arts week is back!

Now in its third year, Access All Arts week is a nationwide celebration of creativity for primary schools (17-21...

SWAdvertorial

More from this theme

Election 2024

Gove’s ‘hero’ academy trust founder switches to Labour

Lord Harris says Tories 'no longer party of high standards' and Labour are now for those who 'care about...

Schools Week Reporter

Election 2024

Not in poll position: Tory edu MPs facing election wipeout

How are the polls shaping up for the current education politicians, those hoping to take their jobs, and the...

Schools Week Reporter

Election 2024
catch-up

Labour would appoint Sir Kevan Collins as school standards tsar

Collins said the 'challenges facing our schools will be severe and require a fresh approach from a new government...

Schools Week Reporter

Election 2024
Long read

Enough spare classrooms to meet Labour nursery pledge

Party has said it would spend £140 million converting spare classrooms into nurseries at 3,334 primary schools

Samantha Booth

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *