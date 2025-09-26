The Labour Party’s socialist society for education has nominated Lucy Powell in its deputy leadership election, in a blow to education secretary Bridget Phillipson.

The Socialist Educational Association, which is formally affiliated to the party and therefore gets an opportunity to nominate candidates in leadership elections, voted by 68 per cent to 13 per cent to back Powell, the former leader of the House of Commons.

Turnout was 53 per cent. The SEA, which describes itself as Labour’s “only education affiliate”, has 520 members. However, support staff unions Unison and the GMB and education union Community are also affiliated to Labour and have backed Phillipson.

Powell, a former shadow education secretary and the MP for Manchester Central, is a candidate from the soft left of the Labour Party, while Phillipson, the MP for Houghton and Sunderland South, is seen as Downing Street’s preferred candidate.

‘Frustration with the Labour leadership’

SEA secretary James Whiting said the result “has to be seen in the context of frustration with the current Labour leadership as is borne out by similar results in Disabilty Labour and the Socialist Health Association.

“I surmise our members want education reforms to go further and faster. Also they were all aware that Bridget ignored the executive committee’s request to appear in a brief on line hustings and did not give written answers to two questions we put to the candidates. Lucy Powell on the other hand complied.”

He said he hoped the “setback leads to a new positive relationship between the SEA and the education front bench where we respect each other’s differences and exchange ideas to build an education service which benefits all our children”.

And he added that the SEA’s executive committee “did not take a position or advise members how to vote”.

Labour’s socialist societies, of which SEA is one, are described by the party as “policy experts, community networks and grassroots campaigners who enrich the Labour movement with a link to wider society and a wealth of experience.

“They give Labour members a stronger sense of belonging within the party, and help them find their political home and voice. Socialist societies also organise collectively to play a full part in Labour Party democracy and policy making, and make their presence felt on the doorsteps through joint campaign days.”

Phillipson and Powell were approached for comment.