While MPs call for a ‘clear, costed plan’ to solve the SEND crisis and a definition of inclusive education, ITT providers are awaiting the publication of the new Ofsted inspection framework. Their hope is that it will bring some clarity on expectations in these critical areas.

Supporting new teachers in developing the necessary skills to address SEND in the classroom is crucial, for their pupils, of course, but also for them. It is a key part of tackling the other big crisis: recruitment and retention.

We recently consulted our members (who represent the entire SCITT sector) to find out what they would need to support the government’s ambition of driving up mainstream inclusion. Their answers were not limited to training and induction; there was also a clear desire for structured professional development that spans the entirety of a teacher’s career.

Drawing on these answers, these are the eight key challenges that need addressing.

Training and resources

ITT providers and trainees require continued access to contemporary materials on best practices for teaching children with SEND, particularly in mainstream schools. This includes additional training sessions and resources focused specifically on SEND.

Time and capacity

A significant challenge is the lack of time to deliver SEND-focused training and give trainees opportunities to reflect on and apply their learning.

An already packed curriculum is compounded by increasing requirements such as ITaPs and ever more demanding ITT frameworks, leaving little room to design and deliver comprehensive, ‘built-in, not bolt-on’ models of SEND training.

Access to experts

Providers need greater access to (and also more capacity to engage with) SEND experts, both for ITT and CPD.

Networking with other providers and using central resources could help share best practices. Additionally, it is crucial to provide CPD for mentors and specialists who work with trainees, ensuring they can provide high-quality, SEND-specific guidance.

Career-long integration

Many providers already focus on SEND, but structuring and scaffolding SEND learning throughout a teacher’s development remains a challenge.

Ensuring that SEND knowledge builds progressively across the training and induction phases would help teachers to provide inclusive, quality teaching for all pupils from the start. But learning can’t stop there.

Specialist placements and provisions

Opportunities for trainees to gain experience in specialist SEND provisions are valuable. However, the constraints of the ITT curriculum and the requirements of inspections can make it challenging to arrange these placements without compromising other learning opportunities.

More flexibility in how placements are structured, especially for those in special settings, would allow trainees to benefit from specialist expertise while still meeting teaching standards.

Government has made important progress in this area. Raising awareness to provide reassurance to providers through case studies and best practice is the next important step.

Expectations and frameworks

Clarity on government expectations is essential, particularly changes to the ITTECF and inspection frameworks. ITT providers need clear guidelines on how to adapt their curricula to meet these evolving requirements while balancing the pressure of curriculum demands and the recruitment crisis.

Support with implementation

Providers also need continued support to understand how high-quality literature reviews, research summaries and evidence-based practices relate to SEND.

Published resources, designed to help inform training and to ensure that teachers are equipped with the latest strategies for inclusive teaching, are often too generic. Phase-, subject- and context-specific input from experts can ensure the evidence base is understood by all.

Funding and flexibility

Perhaps most obviously, additional funding for SEND resources is critical, as it supports the development of specific SEND-focused teaching tools and materials.

Providers are also calling for more funding to enable the flexibility they need to offer specialised routes in SEND, particularly for employment-based trainees in specialist settings.

In summary, a more integrated, flexible, and evidence-based approach supported by experts and funding is essential to address SEND challenges across the system. As a priority, SEND must become an integral part of teacher development if the school workforce is to support equitable educational opportunities for all, and to meet expectations around whatever final definition government (and Ofsted) provides on inclusion.