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17 April 2026

It’s time for a reality check over health services in schools

If the government is serious about improving outcomes, it must be honest about its intent
Emma Smith Guest Contributor

Director, ESC Management Services

4 min read
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The recent health and social care committee evidence session on improving health engagement in education, health and care plans (EHCPs) asked the question: where’s the H in EHCP?

Hearing this took me back to a 2019 conference with that title. It was not just déjà vu, it was despair and disappointment.

For more than a decade, the same concerns have been raised about weak health accountability.

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