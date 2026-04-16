The recent health and social care committee evidence session on improving health engagement in education, health and care plans (EHCPs) asked the question: where’s the H in EHCP? Hearing this took me back to a 2019 conference with that title. It was not just déjà vu, it was despair and disappointment. For more than a decade, the same concerns have been raised about weak health accountability. Become a member for unlimited access to Schools Week subscribe Our members enjoy early access to exclusive content and in-depth articles before anyone else. Get expert journalism, experience fewer ads, and unlock a growing range of member benefits.