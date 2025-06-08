Here’s how we went from persistently low outcomes to the most improved school in the country for disadvantaged students

As an independent commission was launched this week into why white working-class children are falling behind, Bridget Phillipson stated that they had been “betrayed by politicians”. It’s true. The data is stark. But it’s not a new concern, and we already know a lot about what works to engage them and raise their attainment.

The Education Select Committee held an inquiry into Left Behind White Pupils from Disadvantaged Backgrounds in 2021. But while the issue seems to come and go on the political agenda, as headteacher in one of the least socially mobile counties and one of the most deprived wards in the country, it never leaves mine.

Ninety-seven per cent of North Devon’s population is white, only 28.5 per cent have Level 4 qualifications, and 17.8 per cent have none. Our school is one of the most geographically remote from any university and nearly a quarter of students are eligible for free school meals.

However, rather than being defined by these challenges, we’ve redefined what’s possible and are leading the way nationally when it comes to student progress.

Once known for persistently low outcomes, our school has undergone a rapid transformation. In 2024, we were named the second most improved school in England and the most improved for disadvantaged students.

Our Progress 8 score surged from -0.51 in 2023 to +0.48 in 2024, a full grade of improvement in just one year. For disadvantaged students, the average gain was an amazing 1.36 grades. Moreover, the improvement for disadvantaged white British working-class students went up by +1.39, from -1.46 in 22/2023 to -0.07 in 23/2024.

Our journey of significant school improvement has been driven by a set of clear, decisive strategies. These approaches, often counter-cultural, have consistently prioritised student outcomes and sustained progress.

We have an unwavering commitment to sky-high expectations, for students and staff alike. Classrooms are calm, focused, and free from disruption.

Our approaches are often counter-cultural

Our school culture and its associated curriculum are designed to be inclusive, ensuring that all students, including those with SEND, are supported and enabled to attend every curriculum lesson with their specialist teachers.

This ensures that all students can keep pace with their peers, maximising their outcomes and reducing the attainment gap.

We have also been proactive and ahead of the political curve in delivering SEND provision in our mainstream setting. Our evidence-based approaches include:

Teachers and support teams (SEND, pastoral and safeguarding) working in partnership to support students through targeted in-class interventions.

Teaching our students to become competent, independent learners through the use of self-regulation strategies such as deep-pressure movements that allow them to focus and learn more.

Ditching outdated interventions such as fidget spinners, exit cards and unproven alternative provisions that create distractions and draw students’ attention away from specialist teaching.

Our reading curriculum uses a high-fidelity Direct Instruction model, ensuring foundational literacy is secure from the start. Children cannot flourish without it.

We’ve also extended the school day for Year 11 and 13 students, offering three extra hours of subject-specialist tuition each week. Crucially, we fund free transport home to remove any barriers posed by rural isolation or family income.

We’ve also revolutionised our careers education. Work experience in Years 10 and 12, aspiration-raising university outreach programmes, local employer visits and enriching cultural trips all encourage our students to think and dream beyond what they know.

We firmly believe that all students can achieve great things when supported by clear routines, high-quality teaching, and interventions rooted in evidence.

But it’s our ethos that really drives us. Rooted in strong Christian values, character development is central to everything we do. Our culture nurtures academic ambition and moral purpose in equal measure.

Our results speak volumes. In 2024, 59.2 per cent of our students achieved grade 5 or above in English and maths,compared to 38.5 per cent in 2023. Over 80 per cent earned a grade 4 or higher in core subjects. We ranked 3rd in Devon for overall performance.

We are proof that with clear vision, high standards and the courage to stay the course, exceptional outcomes are possible anywhere.

Here’s hoping government can demonstrate all three.