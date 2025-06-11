Home Opinion
Opinion: Inclusion

How we can put inclusion at the heart of education reform

New esearch reveals the stark realities of entrenched educational equalities. Here's what we can do about it

New esearch reveals the stark realities of entrenched educational equalities. Here's what we can do about it

John Barneby

CEO, Oasis Community Learning

11 Jun 2025, 17:00

facebook linkedin
See discussion

Mission 44’s latest research is a sobering but essential reminder of the entrenched inequalities in our schools. So how can we begin to finally put this right?

The stats, from a nationally representative survey of students and staff conducted by Opinium, reveal how young people from disadvantaged backgrounds feel unsupported and unheard. They are also more likely to miss out on learning through suspensions, exclusions and persistent absence.

These longstanding patterns must be addressed. That’s why we are joining Teach First, the Children’s Society and other trusts to back Sir Lewis Hamilton and Mission 44’s call for urgent action to build a truly inclusive education system.

Together, we are calling for a national framework for inclusion, an annual national student experience survey, targeted funding for an inclusive workforce and mentorship programmes for students at risk of exclusion.

These are not abstract policy ideas; they are tangible, actionable steps that will directly and positively impact the lives of young people – especially those who have been systematically marginalised.

While the government must of course take a leading role, the responsibility also sits with all of us (schools, trusts and communities) to make it a reality.

We saw that much-needed collaboration last week, when students from Oasis Shirley Park joined a roundtable at 10 Downing Street with Sir Lewis Hamilton, the prime minister, the education secretary and education leaders.

The discussions resulted in the government pledging to create a national best-practice framework to increase pupil engagement, to publish more data on young people’s experiences and to support more diverse teachers into the classroom.

The responsibility sits with all of us

This is all very welcome, and we are proud to play a role in influencing these commitments. For the past few years, Oasis and Mission 44 have worked together to create real, lasting change for young people facing significant challenges.

Together, we’ve developed holistic, wrap-around support designed to meet the academic, emotional, relational, and community needs of every child.

For example, the Oasis 360 mentoring programme operating across five of our academies in Croydon and Enfield pairs trusted adult mentors with young people who face a myriad of challenges, including being at risk of exclusion. It offers an hour of dedicated one-to-one support each week over an 18-month period.

This consistent, caring presence helps young people navigate difficult challenges by building their self-esteem and setting achievable goals.

And we’re seeing how powerful this relationship-based approach can be. Mentors become a trusted figure in a young person’s life – someone to talk to, to learn from and to help them see a different path. The results speak for themselves: improved behaviour, better emotional wellbeing and stronger academic performance.

Inclusion starts with strong, supported home relationships, so Mission 44 also supports our community-based programmes for parents. This includes Oasis Encounter, which offers parents and carers experiencing relational or behavioural challenges a safe, supportive space to work with trained mental health practitioners and peers.

Encounter strengthens the home-school relationship and empowers families to further support their children.

Inclusion isn’t an add-on, it’s a fundamental part of who we are, rooted in our values. We bring this to life in multiple ways: from staff inclusion training and belonging networks for diverse groups, to inclusive governance structures and policies that ensure fairness and dignity in the workplace.

It’s encouraging to see this approach valued across the sector, particularly within the government’s expert advisory group for inclusion, chaired by Ormiston’s Tom Rees.

It’s our responsibility as education leaders to celebrate the rich diversity that our young people have to offer and work together to meet all their unique needs.

We stand a much greater chance of achieving this with joined-up relationships and shared accountability.

It is up to us as teachers, school leaders, local authorities and MAT colleagues to change the system. If we are truly committed to creating local schools where no one is left out, then we must support all schools to welcome all students.

This change won’t come from one trust, one charity or one report; it will come when we work together to create the local, place-based-model we all want to see.

Latest education roles from

IT Technician

IT Technician

Harris Academy Morden

View job
Teacher of Geography

Teacher of Geography

Harris Academy Orpington

View job
Lecturer/Assessor in Electrical

Lecturer/Assessor in Electrical

South Gloucestershire and Stroud College

View job
Director of Management Information Systems (MIS)

Director of Management Information Systems (MIS)

South Gloucestershire and Stroud College

View job
Exams Assistant

Exams Assistant

Richmond and Hillcroft Adult & Community College

View job
Lecturer Electrical Installation

Lecturer Electrical Installation

Solihull College and University Centre

View job

Sponsored posts

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Dream Big Day: Empowering Every Pupil to Imagine, Create, and Flourish

In today’s rapidly evolving world, educators face an immense challenge: How do we inspire young people to envision ambitious...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Reframing digital skills for the workforce of tomorrow

No longer just for those with a passion for technology: why digital skills matter

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Safe to speak, ready to act: SaferSpace tackles harassment, misconduct and safeguarding concerns in schools 

In today’s education climate, where safeguarding, wellbeing and staff retention are under increasing scrutiny, the message is clear: schools...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Beyond exams: why ASDAN’s refreshed qualifications are key to real-world learner success

In today’s outcome-driven education landscape, it’s easy to overlook the quieter, yet equally vital, qualities that help learners truly...

SWAdvertorial

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *