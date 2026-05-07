Data reveals untapped educational psychologist pipeline

Almost nine in 10 applicants for state-funded training to become educational psychologists are now turned away, revealing a potential untapped pipeline for ministers’ “experts at hand” service.

Figures seen by Schools Week show 1,766 people applied for just 204 spaces on courses at universities across England – a success rate of 12 per cent.

This compares with 1,169 for 203 places in 2021, an increase in applicants of 50 per cent.