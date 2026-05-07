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8 May 2026

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Data reveals untapped educational psychologist pipeline

Almost 9 in 10 applicants for funded training are being turned away as interest in courses soars

Samantha Booth

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Almost nine in 10 applicants for state-funded training to become educational psychologists are now turned away, revealing a potential untapped pipeline for ministers’ “experts at hand” service.

Figures seen by Schools Week show 1,766 people applied for just 204 spaces on courses at universities across England – a success rate of 12 per cent.

This compares with 1,169 for 203 places in 2021, an increase in applicants of 50 per cent.

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