Data reveals untapped educational psychologist pipeline

Listen to this story Members can listen to an AI-generated audio version of this article. 1.0x Audio narration uses an AI-generated voice. 0:00 0:00 Become a member to listen to this article Subscribe Almost nine in 10 applicants for state-funded training to become educational psychologists are now turned away, revealing a potential untapped pipeline for ministers’ “experts at hand” service. Figures seen by Schools Week show 1,766 people applied for just 204 spaces on courses at universities across England – a success rate of 12 per cent. This compares with 1,169 for 203 places in 2021, an increase in applicants of 50 per cent. Become a member for unlimited access to Schools Week subscribe Our members enjoy early access to exclusive content and in-depth articles before anyone else. Get expert journalism, experience fewer ads, and unlock a growing range of member benefits.