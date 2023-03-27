Our trusts have proven the nay-sayers wrong and shown what UTC provision can truly deliver for pupils and communities, explain Dean Ashton and Owen McColgan

Our trusts have proven the nay-sayers wrong and shown what UTC provision can truly deliver for pupils and communities, explain Dean Ashton and Owen McColgan

At crunch meeting in 2017, the DfE was ready to call time on UTC Plymouth. Opened in 2013, the school was in ‘Special Measures’, with just 78 students on roll. In 2018, despite many advising us not to, Reach South took on the daunting task of turning around what many saw as a sinking ship.

The Trust however, saw something different. It saw an opportunity to raise aspiration in Plymouth by developing pathways linked directly to higher education, advanced apprenticeships and employment with local STEM-focused employers. It saw a new vision for a successful UTC Plymouth.

A not dissimilar picture was emerging at Waterfront UTC, now run by The Howard Academy Trust. Graded ‘Inadequate’ across the board, it was seen as a place to go to if you were not academic. Ofsted’s report was damning, citing “a culture of low expectations”. “Governors have abrogated their responsibility for maintaining a high standard of education,” it said.

This lack of academic rigour was pervasive in UTCs back then. It led Michael Gove to call for them to be scrapped altogether (though he has since softened his tone). But five years on, UTC Plymouth is thriving, with 542 students on roll and a waiting list for places in year 7 – something we could only dream of in 2018. Meanwhile, 257 miles away in Kent, Waterfront UTC is similarly unrecognisable, with an ambitious curriculum brought to life through close partnerships with employers.

While our contexts differ, the situations we both inherited were not dissimilar. Likewise, there is real commonality in the core ingredients that have driven our successes.

A curriculum with purpose

At Reach South, our clear vision is based on a commitment to a STEAM curriculum with learning pathways linked to high-aspiration opportunities at both post-16 and post-19. UTC Plymouth continues to specialise in engineering, but we introduced a wider definition to include digital and high-technology engineering as well as marine and land-based engineering.

At Waterfront, we introduced a ‘discovery curriculum’ for new year 9 pupils so they can sample the whole range of subjects before making an informed choice about what they want to study at GCSE. These focus on vocational specialisms in construction, engineering and design, as well as the more traditional basket of subjects.

Right staff, right roles

Recruiting and retaining inspirational leaders and staff who genuinely buy into and are excited by the UTC’s and the trust’s values and ethos is key.

UTCs are smaller than most mainstream schools and so the opportunity to get involved in a range of roles and turn your hand to what is needed is inherent to leading them. Staff who not only understand this but seek this out are essential.

Age range and pragmatism

At UTC Plymouth, we introduced year 7s from September 2020 and haven’t looked back. Asking parents to switch at age 14 from a secondary school they’d already started was too big a leap. Now, with strong links with our nine primary provisions, we have been able to develop a STEAM curriculum through the primary, secondary and sixth-form phases of each pupil’s learning pathway.

At Waterfront, having opened with year 10s and above, we introduced year 9 to give pupils a chance to explore engineering and construction before making an informed choice about their future specialism.

Pastoral care and an inclusive culture

UTCs have historically attracted young people who need more support or who are vulnerable. It’s key to recognise the challenges these young people face. By adapting so that they can access the curriculum, we make it easier for them to rise to the high expectations we have of them and to flourish.

Beyond these four core ingredients, exceptional partnerships with employers are a must. After all, that’s the whole point of UTCs. Whether in Plymouth, Medway or elsewhere, giving students real and regular insight into their chosen industries must be woven through everything that a UTC does – culturally and operationally.

With all that in mind, UTCs can finally play the important role they were designed to play, ensuring every pupil has the right school place for their needs and aspirations.