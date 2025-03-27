We are at a crossroads. The current review of curriculum and assessment gives us an opportunity to move towards broader, more accessible and more inclusive education for all.

That’s why a crucial part of the NEU’s recommendations to Professor Becky Francis’ review is a collection of essays on representation and relevance for Black students.

Thinking Beyond the Box offers a range of expert perspectives. It includes contributions from, among others, Dr Aminul Hoque, the presenter of BBC Four’s A Very British History: British Bangladeshis, Dr Sundeep Lidher, a lecturer in Black and Asian British history, and Dr Zaahida Nabagereka, the senior social impact manager of ‘Lit in Colour’ at Penguin Random House.

It’s a fascinating collection, designed to prompt better policy but also better practice in our schools and classrooms. Together, these insights point to ways of building a diverse and representative curriculum that will benefit every child.

In 1999, the Stephen Lawrence inquiry recommended “that consideration be given to amendment of the national curriculum aimed at valuing cultural diversity and preventing racism, in order better to reflect the needs of a diverse society”.

Since then, many organisations, academics, school leaders, publishers and teachers have created innovative, anti-racist teaching materials.

Thinking Beyond the Box highlights current good practice in this area, as well as the work of the Scottish and Welsh governments to mandate anti-racist curricula and teacher training.

For too long in England, a hierarchy of subjects, prompted by the EBacc and Progress 8, has narrowed the offer to pupils.

More flexibility and less pressure would not only be good in themselves for students and teachers; they would also create the space schools need to think ‘beyond the box’ and develop curricula that truly represent their communities.

Given decades of ethnic disparities, effective reform is needed

The curriculum and assessment review’s aims include creating a “broader, richer and cutting-edge curriculum”, and taking on the “barriers which hold children back from the opportunities and life chances they deserve”.

So I was pleased to see that the interim report published last week argues that the diversity of our nation is a strength, and sees the need for a national curriculum that accurately reflects this.

To make progress, we need to include and engage all children and young people – and assess what they can do – in a range of ways.

Many teachers tell us that disengagement with an out-of-touch curriculum makes it hard to motivate and support their students. That cuts across children of all backgrounds, and it is clear to our members that a key path to engaging young people is for them to find inspiration and relevance in what they learn.

Given decades of ethnic disparities in attainment and school exclusion rates, and growing diversity in our classrooms, the NEU believes impactful, effective reform is needed. The outcome must be a set of guiding principles that lead us forward to a broad and balanced curriculum that supports teachers to create inclusive learning.

Thinking Beyond the Box makes a number of recommendations. It focuses on how we can use English/literacy, history and PSHE to address themes of race and ethnicity, belonging, migration and Britain’s story, community and cohesion.

But curriculum reform cannot exist in a vacuum. We should not be pressuring but equipping teachers with the knowledge and skills to respond to the realities they face. These include racist abuse and the race and class inequalities which still have such an impact on young people’s lives.

Thinking Beyond the Box closes on a crucial call to action by Aisha Sanusi of the African Caribbean Education Network. She asks schools to recognise the systemic issues of racism, to listen to the experiences of pupils, and to endeavour to deliver for them.

Doing so is crucial to a truly inclusive system.

Read the full report, ‘Thinking Beyond the Box: Developing critical curriculum perspectives and culturally responsive pedagogy’ here