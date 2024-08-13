Home Opinion
Sustainability

How prioritising sustainability has improved behaviour and wellbeing at our school

A focus on the outdoors and the natural world has reduced anxiety and exclusions at our school

A focus on the outdoors and the natural world has reduced anxiety and exclusions at our school

Becki Huth

Sustainability and forest school lead, Cutteslowe Primary School, River Learning Trust

13 Aug 2024, 5:00

facebook linkedin
See discussion

When I started this role six years ago, my goal was simple: teach children about sustainability by giving them more access to the outdoors and nature. I couldn’t have imagined the impact this would have on the school all these years later. Behaviour has improved, there are fewer exclusions and we have strengthened our school community.

The 2023 Pearson School Report revealed that six in ten teachers feel they have a powerful role to play in shaping sustainably-minded citizens. I believe this too, and I’d like to share a few things our school has learned on our sustainability journey so far.

The great outdoors

Like many primary schools, our cohort has changed a lot in the past few years. Currently, 22.2 per cent of our students have SEND.

There can be an expectation for schools to provide specialist services without being specialist units, which can be a daunting task for teachers. And while education in this country can feel like a one-size-fits-all approach, the reality is that not all children can sit in a classroom all day. I can’t do that, so why should we expect our children to?

Our school’s solution? Get outside.

Realising the power of outdoor teaching has been revolutionary for our school. Rather than setting some of our children up to fail by forcing them to sit inside all day and then punishing behavioural issues, we go outdoors.

We teach lessons about the surrounding area, about the bugs they see in the school grounds and the shapes they see in the playground. Exposure to the outdoors has not only helped to embed a love of nature among our children, but being able to move around more freely and creatively has dramatically improved behaviour. In turn, this has reduced exclusions.

Growing bonds

There have been other slightly less expected outcomes from our initiatives.

We have an allotment for growing vegetables and we also keep chickens, goats and rabbits. This has helped us to teach children about where their food comes from, the carbon footprint involved in food production and animal welfare, as well as build crucial bonds in the process.

For example, we encourage children who struggle with attendance to come in before school to help feed the animals. This has been a game changer.

One pupil used to be off a lot; he has high anxiety and struggled with the transition from home to school each morning. We gave him the role of feeding the animals in the morning and not only did he do it every day, but he taught other children to do the same. He had a purpose and reason to come to school each day, and it gave him a completely different view of what school could be.

Parents and carers are also encouraged to help out on the allotment and with the animal feeding. By creating these less formal moments of interaction with them, we have found our relationship with the wider school community has grown, along with the vegetables and animals!

Thinking and doing differently

I know there are barriers to progress. Budget is a major issue and I appreciate not all schools have the space for animals or allotments.

However, sustainability initiatives do not have to be expensive or complicated. Every action – no matter how small – has an impact. Place recycling bins in the classroom, participate in ‘walk to school week’ and simply use whatever outdoors you can access.

Yes, it is probably easier – and cheaper – to pave over green space and cut down trees at school to eliminate the need for maintenance, but I am certain that in 15 years, schools will realise the mistake they made.

Pearson’s research shows that 9 in 10 children care about the planet and its animals. By connecting them with nature early on, we can all work to ensure the world they come to inherit is a brighter one.

Latest education roles from

English Lecturer – Prison Education – HMP Full Sutton

English Lecturer – Prison Education – HMP Full Sutton

Milton Keynes College

View job
Catering and Cleaning Opportunities

Catering and Cleaning Opportunities

Hull College

View job
Skills Coach in Adult Social Care

Skills Coach in Adult Social Care

Hull College

View job
Skills Coach – Plumbing

Skills Coach – Plumbing

Hull College

View job
Skills Coach – Level 3 Engineering

Skills Coach – Level 3 Engineering

Hull College

View job
Campus Principal

Campus Principal

TEC Partnership

View job

Sponsored posts

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Navigating NPQ Funding Cuts: Discover Leader Apprenticeships with NPQs

Recent cuts to NPQ funding, as reported by Schools Week, mean 14,000 schools previously eligible for scholarships now face...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

How do you tackle the MIS dilemma?

With good planning, attention to detail, and clear communication, switching MIS can be a smooth and straightforward process, but...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

How can we prepare learners for their future in an ever-changing world?

By focusing their curriculums on transferable skills, digital skills, and sustainability, schools and colleges can be confident that learners...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Inspiring Education Leaders for 10 Years

The 10th Inspiring Leadership Conference is to be held on 13 and 14 June 2024 at the ICC in...

SWAdvertorial

More from this theme

Sustainability

Revealed: The schools winning a slice of £530m going green cash

Latest public sector decarbonisation scheme winners announced

Schools Week Reporter

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *