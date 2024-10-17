As the Forrest Gump of education, here's what experience has taught me about balancing institutional memory with innovative thinking when entering government

As the Forrest Gump of education, here's what experience has taught me about balancing institutional memory with innovative thinking when entering government

As the Forrest Gump of education, I have tended to be around when new governments take office. I have had the privilege of being allowed access to numerous secretaries of state, ministers, and Department for Education officials for more than quarter of a century.

I particularly remember observing Michal Gove entering the Sanctuary Buildings, and insisting that the ‘rainbow diagrams’ of the previous administration were wiped from the walls.

When a new government takes office, it must find a balance between learning from the past and pursuing new ideas. While the excitement of a new administration brings hope for transformative change, there are risks of neglecting the valuable experience of previous governments.

Navigating this balance is crucial for effective governance.

The challenge of governing

The challenge for new leaders is not just about taking over leadership but shaping a future that reflects the aspirations of the whole education system, including those historically left out of power.

New governments often encounter officials, organisations and stakeholders closely tied to the previous administration. These groups hold influence and institutional memory, which can be valuable during the transition.

However, this reliance can limit innovation and perpetuate the status quo if the government seeks transformative change.

The value of marginalised voices

One critical decision for a new administration is how to engage voices side-lined by previous governments. These under-represented individuals and organisations often have fresh ideas, unique perspectives, and practical solutions aligned with the new government’s objectives.

Engaging them can open up innovative thinking that breaks free from outdated practices, leading to more effective and relevant policies.

The risks of exclusion

Perpetuating old policies

Without seeking diverse input, new governments may inadvertently reinforce outdated policies as established actors may have vested interests in maintaining the status quo.

Stifling innovation

Marginalised groups often represent overlooked communities and perspectives. Ignoring them can lead to missed opportunities for innovative solutions, particularly in areas like social justice and economic reform.

Widening social gaps

Failing to engage marginalised communities can deepen alienation and mistrust, weakening the government’s credibility and increasing social divisions.

Missing expertise

Side-lined individuals and organisations may offer fresh perspectives and expertise on inclusion, parental engagement, and inspection that entrenched figures may overlook.

Groups that may lack influence

Even a government like Labour, which prioritises reducing inequality, may overlook certain groups due to limited political clout or funding. These include groups representing SEND, AP, young carers, young offenders and other at-risk youth groups, BAME, LGBTQ+, Roma and traveller, refugee and asylum-seeker advocacy groups, and those giving a voice to small and rural schools, pastoral care providers and home educators.

Shall we also add primary schools, maintained schools, independent schools, local education authorities and further education institutions to this list? They may also struggle to gain the government’s attention.

All of these groups often face challenges due to their niche focus, lack of visibility or perception as less relevant to broader education policy.

Among them, let’s not forget all the regions furthest from London.

Strategies for inclusive governance

To foster inclusive governance, new administrations need to actively seek out and engage marginalised voices. Several strategies can help:

Identify overlooked stakeholders

Make a deliberate effort to identify groups historically ignored in policy discussions.

Create new engagement platforms

Establish alternative forums, such as town hall meetings or online platforms, to engage a broader range of voices.

Establish inclusive advisory bodies

Form formal advisory groups that include representatives from marginalised communities or emerging organisations.

Promote transparency

Ensure the government’s engagement processes are transparent and accountable. Publicise meeting agendas and consultation results, showing how stakeholder input influences decisions.

Build capacity

Provide support to marginalised groups to build their capacity, ensuring their voices are not overshadowed by more established actors.

Listen and adapt

Demonstrate a willingness to listen to marginalised voices and show that their feedback is seen as an opportunity to refine and improve policies.

Incorporating marginalised voices is essential for fostering innovation and ensuring that policies reflect the diverse needs of society. By engaging these groups, new governments can create a more inclusive and representative political landscape, addressing modern challenges and ensuring a just and equitable future for all.