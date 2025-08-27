Home All news
Holiday activities and food programme

Holiday activities programme extended for another 3 years

Department will use £600m from its three-year spending review settlement to extend scheme to 2029

Department will use £600m from its three-year spending review settlement to extend scheme to 2029

28 Aug 2025, 0:01

More from this author

facebook linkedin
See discussion
summer schools

The government’s holiday activities and food programme has been extended for another three years, with £600 million of funding.

The scheme, which was piloted between 2018 and 2020 and rolled out nationwide in 2021, pays for free clubs and lunches for poorer pupils during school holidays.

Ministers gave the provision a three-year funding settlement in 2021. But there had been uncertainty over the scheme after it was only extended for a year in March, and after the programme was not specifically mentioned in the spending review.

However, the Department for Education has said it will now run until at least March 2029, with £600 million over the three years coming from the department’s recent settlement.

Education secretary Bridget Phillipson said: “Giving every child the Best Start in Life is my number one priority, which is why we are delivering on our commitment to provide hundreds of thousands of children with 30 hours government-funded early education.

Councils welcome extension

Funding for the programmes is handed to councils, and although they are not directly overseen by schools, many clubs are held on school premises. Council chiefs had called for funding certainty.

Amanda Hopgood, chair of the Local Government Association’s children and young people board, said: “We are pleased the government has acted on our call to extend the holiday activities and food programme.

“This has been essential in supporting vulnerable children, offering healthy, nutritious and affordable food while also providing vital wraparound, holistic support for families.”

She added the programme had “proven highly effective by encouraging children to engage in higher levels of physical activity, improving their diets, as well as increasing their confidence, wellbeing and feeling of social connection, in particular reaching pupils who are persistent school absentees or at risk of absence.

“Councils would not have been able to replace this funding if it was discontinued, which would have impacted on the most vulnerable children in their communities and risked losing experienced staff without adequate time to plan for future provision.

“Extending the funding provides much-needed certainty and safeguards valuable support and expertise.”

Latest education roles from

IT Technician

IT Technician

Harris Academy Morden

View job
Teacher of Geography

Teacher of Geography

Harris Academy Orpington

View job
Lecturer/Assessor in Electrical

Lecturer/Assessor in Electrical

South Gloucestershire and Stroud College

View job
Director of Management Information Systems (MIS)

Director of Management Information Systems (MIS)

South Gloucestershire and Stroud College

View job
Exams Assistant

Exams Assistant

Richmond and Hillcroft Adult & Community College

View job
Lecturer Electrical Installation

Lecturer Electrical Installation

Solihull College and University Centre

View job

Sponsored posts

Sponsored post
Sponsored

How Learner-Led Computing Promotes Student Engagement

For 15 years, Apps for Good has been championing digital education, empowering young people from all backgrounds - especially...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

How smarter buying can help UK schools make ends meet

UK schools are under financial duress – but digital procurement has the potential to save money, eliminate inefficiencies and...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Retirement planning and financial resilience – what do teachers need to think about?

Regional Manager, Oonagh Morrison, from Wesleyan Financial Services, discusses how financial resilience can impact retirement planning.

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

From Provision to Purpose: Making Internal AP Work for Every Pupil

Across England, a quiet transformation is underway. In schools up and down the country, leaders are reshaping how we...

SWAdvertorial

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *