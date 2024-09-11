Home All news
Politics

Helen Hayes elected education committee chair

SEND reform, child poverty and the school curriculum are on Hayes' agenda

SEND reform, child poverty and the school curriculum are on Hayes' agenda

11 Sep 2024, 19:49

More from this author

facebook linkedin
See discussion
Breaking

MPs have elected Helen Hayes as chair of the House of Commons education select committee. 

The Dulwich and West Norwood MP saw off competition from Sharon Hodgson and Marie Tidball in a ballot which closed earlier this afternoon. 

Hayes is the first woman to chair the committee and will play a leading role in holding Department for Education ministers and officials to account.  

In her election statement, Hayes pledged an “ambitious programme of inquiries” if elected on issues such as a fit-for-purpose skills system, SEND reform, reviewing the school curriculum and scrutinising the work of the government’s child poverty task force. 

“I am committed to ensuring that the education select committee takes the widest possible evidence for each inquiry, including by making visits to education and care settings across the country.

“I will be a fair and inclusive chair and a strong voice for the committee and its work in the Chamber and in our wider national discourse,” Hayes said.

Debbie Abrahams, a former shadow secretary of state for work and pensions, was elected to chair the work and pensions committee. 

New committee chairs officially take up their posts once the remaining committee members have been appointed, which is likely to take place next month following the party conference recess. 

Latest education roles from

Teacher of Science

Teacher of Science

Harris Academy Purley

View job
Teacher of English

Teacher of English

Harris Academy Purley

View job
Teacher of History

Teacher of History

Harris Academy Purley

View job
Teaching Assistant

Teaching Assistant

Harris Primary Academy Coleraine Park

View job
SEN Teaching Assistant

SEN Teaching Assistant

Harris Primary Academy Coleraine Park

View job
KS1 Class Teacher

KS1 Class Teacher

Harris Primary Academy Coleraine Park

View job

Sponsored posts

Sponsored post
Sponsored

The September Snapshot: What Back-to-School Questions Should School Leaders Ask Staff?

The start of a new school year is the perfect time to set a clear direction, establish expectations, and...

Victoria

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Preparing the Next Generation: The Dual Skill Set Critical for Future Careers

We believe that all young people can shape their future through technology - they just need the right support...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Navigating NPQ Funding Cuts: Discover Leader Apprenticeships with NPQs

Recent cuts to NPQ funding, as reported by Schools Week, mean 14,000 schools previously eligible for scholarships now face...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

How do you tackle the MIS dilemma?

With good planning, attention to detail, and clear communication, switching MIS can be a smooth and straightforward process, but...

SWAdvertorial

More from this theme

Politics

Phillipson faces first education questions from MPs

SEND and private VAT plan dominate the schools agenda during Commons exchange

Samantha Booth

Politics
Peter Hyman
Exclusive

Starmer adviser Peter Hyman won’t join Downing Street team

School founder and former Blair speechwriter had played key role in drawing up PM's core 'missions'

Freddie Whittaker

Politics

Curriculum review must avoid ‘soft bigotry of low expectations’ – Barran

Ex-minister invokes Gove as she says curriculum review should 'scale best practice'

Freddie Whittaker

Politics

Meet the ministers: Portfolios of Starmer’s DfE lineup confirmed

Who is doing what at the DfE under the Labour government

Billy Camden

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *