Green Party manifesto 2024: All the schools policies

Party plans £14bn more education spending, an end to 'formal' secondary testing and Ofsted, and wants all academies under LA 'control'

The Green Party’s manifesto includes plans to spend almost £14 billion more on education, scrap “formal testing” in secondary schools, abolish Ofsted and put all academies under council “control”.

The party, which is polling at around 6 per cent nationally ahead of the July 4 election, has said any Green MPs elected will also push government to give all school pupils free school meals, restore the Education Maintenance Allowance for sixth formers and insulate school buildings.

The Greens estimated the extra revenue spending on education as a result of their policies would amount to almost £14 billion.

They have said they would pay for investment in public services through “major changes to the tax system” including a wealth tax on those earning more than £10 million and on assets over £1 billion.

But the party also said it was “prepared to borrow to invest”, and has said a nearly £80 billion shortfall between its tax and spending plans by 2030 would be “funded by additional debt”.

“Allowing ourselves to be trapped in a self-imposed fiscal straitjacket is a false economy.

“Investing in protecting our climate now will save vast costs in the future, and spending on decent public services and fit-for-purpose infrastructure is essential for a flourishing future for us all.”

School funding

Increase school funding by £8 billion, including £2 billion for a pay uplift for teachers

Invest £2.5 million a year to tackle the RAAC concrete scandal and provide the funding needed for schools to be “well-maintained and fit for purpose”

Spend £4 billion to insulate public buildings to EPC B standard or above. This is “primarily for schools and hospitals”

Increase sixth-form education funding by £3 billion over the next Parliament

Invest £5 billion in special needs (SEND) provision within mainstream schools. This means that all schools will have “fully accessible buildings and specially trained teachers, and local councils will have the funds to properly support SEND students at school and in getting to school”

SEND, inclusion and mental health

A “fully-inclusive” education system with “better-funded support for special educational needs”

Ensure neurodivergent children and those with special needs are adequately supported, including in the school system, to live rich and fulfilling lives

Provide a trained and paid counsellor in every primary and secondary school, and every sixth-form college

This work will be supported through bursaries to train counsellors from underrepresented backgrounds

Fully restore the role of the school nurse, ensuring that all schools have access to an on-site medical professional

School food

Give all children a daily free school meal, made from nutritious ingredients and based on local and organic or sustainable produce

Free breakfast clubs for primary school pupils

Schools to involve children in growing, preparing and cooking food, as part of the core curriculum, so that they recognise and understand how to use basic fresh produce

Assessment, curriculum and accountability

End “high-stakes, formal testing” at primary and secondary schools

Abolish Ofsted

Review assessment targets in schools so that arts and vocational subjects are “treated equally within the curriculum, children are supported to play and learn outdoors, and every child can learn about the climate and biodiversity crisis to equip them for the challenges ahead”

Retain a “full, evidence-based and age-appropriate programme” of relationships, sex and health education, including LGBTIQA+ content and resources

The school system

Move academies and free schools into local authority “control”

Remove charitable status from private schools and charge full VAT on fees

Private school places for children with special education needs will not be subject to VAT. This will be an “interim measure while public-sector capacity is built”

Other policies