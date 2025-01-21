Home All news
Schools Bill

Government will amend schools bill over academy teacher pay

Schools minister says amendment will make clear academies have to follow a salary floor, but need only show 'due regard' to other pay rules

Schools minister says amendment will make clear academies have to follow a salary floor, but need only show 'due regard' to other pay rules

21 Jan 2025, 18:30

More from this author

facebook linkedin
See discussion
Catherine McKinnell
Breaking

The government will amend its own schools bill to make clear that academies only have to adhere to a teacher pay ‘floor’, the schools minister has said.

Academies will only have to show “due regard” to other pay and condition rules, government said today.

This means academies will maintain their flexibility to provide better salaries and conditions, the schools minister Catherine McKinnell said in parliament today.

The government has come under fire for proposals to make academies follow national pay and conditions – which leaders said could lead to pay cuts for staff and less flexibility conditions.

Education secretary Bridget Phillipson said the bill would create a pay “floor, but no ceiling” for schools, but the bill as written does not reflect that.

McKinnell said today that government will table an amendment to change that.

She said it would make clear academies only have to follow a teacher pay floor. Academies would only have to show “due regard” to other national pay and conditions details, she added.

It is not clear if the same would apply to maintained schools.

‘We want to enable healthy competition’

“We want to create a floor with no ceiling – enabling healthy competition and innovation beyond that core framework to improve all schools and that’s what we intend to deliver,” McKinnell told MPs.

She said government had “heard the feedback from the sector” that “our ambition for teacher pay and conditions should be clearer”.

She said the amendment will “set a floor on pay that requires all state schools to follow minimum pay bands”.

But it will also set out academies only need to “have due regard to the rest of the terms and conditions in the schools teacher pay and conditions document”.

“In doing so, we make clear we will deliver on our commitment to create a floor with no ceiling so that good practice and innovation can continue to spread and be used by all state schools to recruit and retain the very best teachers we need for our children.”

Latest education roles from

Lecturer in Game Development

Lecturer in Game Development

Heart of Yorkshire Education Group

View job
High Performance Advisor

High Performance Advisor

Heart of Yorkshire Education Group

View job
Examinations Officer

Examinations Officer

Heart of Yorkshire Education Group

View job
Lecturer in Foundation Learning

Lecturer in Foundation Learning

Heart of Yorkshire Education Group

View job
Director of English

Director of English

Excelsior Multi Academy Trust

View job
Achievement Mentor

Achievement Mentor

Barnsley College

View job

Sponsored posts

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Bridging the Skills Gap: Recognising Self-Awareness and Wellbeing

ASDAN renews the six core skills at the heart of its learner-led approach and development of personal effectiveness qualifications.

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Cybersecurity in Education: Building Trust and Integrity

Schools, academies, colleges and, universities in particular, are expected to provide state-of-the-art facilities, blending advanced technology with academic excellence...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Ensuring Learning Never Stops: Portakabin Supporting Schools Affected by RAAC

In recent months, the discovery of reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) in over 230 schools across England has presented...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Text-based programming tools for young learners

The Raspberry Pi Foundation’s Code Editor helps make learning text-based programming simple for children aged 9 and up. Learn...

SWAdvertorial

More from this theme

Schools Bill

Live blog: Experts give evidence at schools bill debate

Academy trust bosses and sector leaders give evidence to MPs today on government reform proposals

Schools Week Reporter

Schools Bill

Academy reforms ‘open door to more Catholic schools’

Campaigners fear lifting rule requiring all new schools to be academies will allow more voluntary aided settings that select...

Freddie Whittaker

Schools Bill

Phillipson: We’ll introduce teacher pay ‘floor – but no ceiling’

Education secretary says academies will retain ability to pay staff more, despite having freedoms revoked

Schools Week Reporter

Schools Bill
Bridget Phillipson

Schools bill: All 39 proposed policies (and when they’ll start)

A comprehensive list of EVERY policy in Labour's children's wellbeing and schools bill

John Dickens

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *