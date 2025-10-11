The GCSE resit policy limits our ability to recognise what learners can do. We know what would work better, so let’s do that

The start of a new term brings fresh hope – but also a sort of collective amnesia. Only a few weeks ago, the national media reported lamentable statistics about GCSE resit results, raising a clamour for change. But attention has moved on, potentially condemning another resit cohort to the same inevitable fate.

This summer, over 300,000 compulsory post-16 resit exam entries in English and maths were graded below a pass. Every year, this policy fails a number larger than the entire city population of Bradford or Belfast.

Former schools minister, Nick Gibb, was swift to defend his compulsory resit policy on grounds of social justice, arguing a reversal would ‘hurt poor children’.

His motivation may be admirable. Indeed, his view from the moral high ground may even appear sunlit, but for the vast majority who don’t pass, things look decidedly cloudier. Aspirational virtue and blinkered rectitude do not make for good assessment and accreditation policy.

Competency uncertainty

There was good news. The total number of post-16 grade 4+ ‘passes’ rose for the fourth year in a row, to over 60,000 in English and 50,000 in maths.

However, the pass rates remained stubbornly low at only 20.9 per cent and 17.1 per cent respectively. For English, this is almost 10 percentage points lower than 2019. For maths, it is significantly below the pre-pandemic level of 21.2 per cent.

These young learners clearly warrant sustained literacy and numeracy support to secure accreditation and lifelong skills. The problem is with the qualification structure under which they (and others at foundation level) are required to perform.

The examination papers are designed to assess swathes of content intended to be accessible only for those seeking higher grades. Moreover, nobody knows what a grade 4 ‘pass’ candidate actually understands or can do! The lower the grade awarded, the higher the uncertainty about a student’s competency.

Alternatives exist.

Rigorous literacy and numeracy proficiency tests that students can take when they are ready could be introduced readily. As could cumulative accreditation over time.

Or re-introduced.

Because good-quality, modular, ‘test-on-demand’ and ‘repeat-as-necessary’ foundation-level GCSEs have a proven track record.

GAIM changer

In the 1990’s, Graduated Assessment in Mathematics (GAIM) provided exactly such a gateway to GCSE qualification, with suitably customised skill-focused numeracy assessment.

GAIM was a game-changer, securing enhanced motivation and improved outcomes, including for students I taught at a North London comprehensive in a pioneering provision with the more-able pupils on roll at the local special school.

The old paper-based GAIM approach could easily be computerised. There are signs that AQA are ready to deliver such adaptive online tests here, having initiated similar projects in Wales and Scotland.

Ladders of opportunity

Asset Languages Ladder (ALL), developed just after the millennium, offered an equivalent assessment structure based on ‘can-do’ proficiency testing in foreign language learning.

ALL provides an excellent case study, not only for reforming approaches to accreditation in MFL, but also to inform revised literacy standards for GCSE assessment.

Such tests can be flexibly administered. Learners can subsequently progress to higher levels of assessment.

Additionally, this approach to accreditation suits special school cohorts, for whom few other options exist.

International outlier

The potential impact of reformed GCSE design for the 300,000 is not to be under-estimated.

The opportunity exists for a transformational change through motivational testing ‘when ready’ and re-engagement of resit cohorts in a trajectory of lifelong learning.

This would sit alongside more informative accreditation, not least for employers, with certification of demonstrated skills.

Expert academic voices, supported by representatives of parents, industry, students and the profession have repeatedly made the case for such assessment reform.

My own role on the Independent Assessment Commission helped consolidate my professional commitment to equitable reliable assessment.

Internationally, proficiency-based testing has been a hallmark of school qualifications in many varied jurisdictions, while aspects of our resit model position us as an outlier within a global assessment perspective.

When the curriculum and assessment review reports, this one change must not be sidestepped. It is time to move rapidly forward with progressive GCSE reforms.

Lest we forget… Again.